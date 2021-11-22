The Selah Aquatic Center may remain closed next year if pool operators can’t find money to cover costs.
While the Selah Park and Recreation Service Area is looking at various funding options, including grants, its chairperson said that one item is off the table for the foreseeable future: another tax levy.
“It seems the voters have spoken clearly for some time,” Kelliann Ergeson said. “We’ve had four levies in the past years, and this year was the lowest support for our four asks.”
Only 53.7% of the voters in the Selah School District who cast ballots in November supported the $200,000, six-year maintenance and operations levy. While a simple majority supported a 10-cent-per-$1,000 tax rate, state law requires that it receive at least 60% approval for passage.
The levy would have covered the costs to operate and maintain the center, which opened in 2019, replacing an aging pool at Wixson Park.
Previous levies fell short in 2017, 2018 and 2019, with the 2018 levy coming tantalizingly close to passage with 59.2% support.
Since the pool opened, it has relied on donations and fees to cover costs. Its 2019 season was shortened as a result. The COVID-19 pandemic affected 2020 operations, and the 2021 season was the closest to a full season.
The Selah Parks Foundation has helped raise money for the pool, and President Tammy Allan said the foundation will again accept donations for the pool. But she said there’s a possibility that donors are becoming fatigued.
“We’ve had some generous people, but it’s not sustainable,” Allan said. And COVID restrictions last year made it difficult to do dinners or other fundraising events.
Ergeson said the pool cannot operate on donations alone, as state auditors want SPRSA to have a firm financial footing, including cash/reserves.
While Ergeson, Allan and others are considering alternatives, closing the pool next year is highly likely, Ergeson said — and heartbreaking.
“We know the pool is loved and we had an exceptional season, and we get consistent feedback,” she said.
But, she said, taxpayers will still have to pay for the center’s construction. In 2015, voters approved a $6.2 million 20-year bond to build the center.
The plan at that time was for a three-pool complex, including one covered pool, but the project was delayed by a dispute between SPRSA and then-City Administrator Don Wayman over leasing the park land to SPRSA before a design was completed. As a result, the project was pared back to a large pool divided into competition lanes, recreational swim area and a “lazy river.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.