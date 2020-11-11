A statewide search is underway for African American family quilts to be included in a quilt documentation project.
A'donna Richardson of Tacoma is coordinating the project. She created Fabrics of Faith to inspire understanding of the social, cultural and artistic significance of quilts, with an emphasis on African American quilts. Her goal is to document, research and preserve African American quilt history through data collection and collaboration with local, state and national societies and museums, according to the website.
The effort aims to capture and record Washington state’s African American quilts, the quilt makers and their stories, a news release said. Over the next few years, African American quilts from throughout the state will be documented, researched and the records preserved for inclusion in Washington’s historical records.
Anyone living in Washington with an African American family quilt, no matter the condition, is encouraged to bring it forward for inclusion in this project. Those interested in having their quilt(s) documented may fill out a contact form online at www.sewblessed.online or email adonna.richardson@sewblessed.online.
Richardson became a quilter after retiring, and her interests expanded to the study of quilts and their ties to America's social and cultural history.
"Washington state had done a documentation study in the late (1980s), but there was no diversity in that study. No one went out to garner any African American quilts in the African American communities," she said.
"I'm retired military. I needed something to do and this is it. I am here to try and gather the African American quilts so when they do the entire Washington state documentation study, then these quilts will be included in that project."
She started her project in 2015, when she was holding quilt documentation sessions at public libraries.
"This is an ongoing project to try and uncover where these quilts are. African American quilts aren't really connected to the quilt world," she said. "In African American communities, quilt making was more done out of utility than for show or anything like that."
As time has passed that's changed, Richardson said. "African Americans quilt just like everyone else, but again, not being attached to the quilt world that's out there, when there's a call for quilts to be included in statewide documentation studies, no one knows where to go to get the quilts documented," she added.
Richardson has documented around 20 to 25 quilts so far. Eventually she wants to work with the University of Washington and its labor and civil rights consortium because they hold much of the Great Migration history of Washington state, she said. The quilts she has documented so far show a correlation between the Great Migration period of 1915-60 and when the quilts showed up in Washington.
"We have to find out who these people are (and) get their stories," Richardson said.