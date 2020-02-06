The U.S. Bankruptcy Court has approved an interim order that would push back consideration of additional debtor-in-possession financing for Astria Health to a hearing next month.
The court will determine whether to approve additional debtor-in-possession financing, which is provided to a business undergoing the bankruptcy process, during a scheduled hearing on March 18.
Astria Health, which filed for bankruptcy in May, has already received approval to borrow $38 million of the more than $43 million requested to pay off a maturing loan from JMB Capital Partners Lending at the end of last year and nearly $700,000 for operations in January.
Geoffrey Miller, an attorney with Astria Health, said the interim order gives Astria Health additional time to determine financing needs after evaluating additional costs associated with last month’s closure of Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima and the possible sale of Astria Regional’s assets. Attorneys for Lapis Advisers, Astria Health’s current lender for debtor-in-possession financing, and the Unsecured Creditors Committee expressed support for the order.
According to the order, Astria Health will submit an updated budget to Lapis Advisers by 10 days before the hearing. Lapis Advisers will then determine, based on that budget, whether it should extend additional financing.
During the hearing, Judge Whitman L. Holt said he had no issues with new dates for the bidding process of Astria Health’s assets. At the end of last month, Astria Health submitted new dates for the sale of its assets, which will now start in mid-April and extend into mid-May.
Astria Health has hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish and a network of clinics in the Yakima Valley.