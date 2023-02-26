Although it's widely considered that services are lacking in Yakima County for those in crisis, there’s still help available and a concerted effort to expand its availability.
Yakima County commissioners are considering using funds from a mental health tax to help fund more designated crisis responders -- mental health experts who respond to calls with police and deputies when someone is need of help.
Triumph Treatment Services is in the process of expanding its mental health services for youths, said mental health provider Leah Batty-Hibbs.
Adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, are large contributors to mental health and substance abuse issues, she said.
“To me, that is the gap," Batty-Hibbs said. “It’s the awareness of adverse childhood experiences and education on the impacts on brain development. The research is there. A lot of physicians feel the same way.”
The recovery navigator program is another tool that’s supported by state funds. It links those struggling with addiction to a peer-support navigator who helps connect them to services.
Navigators are volunteers who have overcome addiction themselves and serve as a guide for others on the path to recovery, said Melissa Denner, program manager with Merit Resources.
Navigators work with people struggling with addiction, but will help direct families to resources, Denner said.
"There's been times when a family member calls and the person needing help refused,” she said. “But navigators do try to connect the family to resources, where they can get education on substance abuse disorder.”
Yakima County has a referral call line and email for those who want a navigator's contact information. A navigator will reach out to them later.
There’s also a 24-hour crisis line. Contact information for services are listed below:
• Comprehensive Healthcare: 24-hour crisis line: 800-572-8122; https://comphc.org.
• Triumph Treatment Services: 509-248-1800; https://triumphtx.org.
• Merit Resources: 509-469-9366; https://meritresources.org.
• Recovery Navigator Program: 509-480-2501; email rnpyakima@meritresources.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.