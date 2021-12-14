We're making a list and checking it twice.
Every year the Yakima Herald-Republic puts out a list of the best Christmas displays from homes around the Yakima Valley.
If you’d like to show off your lights — and your Christmas spirit — let us know. Visit yakimaherald.com/christmaslights/submit and upload a picture of your house, along with your address and a sentence or two about your decorations. You can also nominate someone else.
We’ll feature as many houses as we can in the Yakima Herald-Republic and online at yakimaherald.com in the weeks ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.