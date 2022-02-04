Shining light on the true history of Black people during Black History Month requires perseverance and a willingness to talk about obstacles.
Actor, filmmaker and activist Matthew Law brought that perseverance and willingness to the Yakima Downtown Rotary Club’s Black History Month luncheon celebration Thursday.
“It’s hard to be mad, it’s hard to be tired when you’re grateful. So, I’m grateful to be here,” said Law, who’s part of the cast on Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” on BET.
His film credits include roles in “A Fall from Grace,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Motel.”
Born in Yakima in 1991, Law moved to Seattle when he was 8. He shared tales about his childhood Thursday with a crowd of 175 Rotary members and guests.
Law was the goofy kid growing up, he said. He scarred himself by altering his true self to accommodate others. His father died. He was jumped by four men in Seattle, a witness lied about him, and he was racially profiled by a police officer.
But Law persevered.
“I am I. I’m just as good as anyone else. Because like my Nana would say, ‘You’re just as good. You’re not any better but you’re just as good,’” Law said.
Law’s mother, Moni Law, practiced law in Yakima and Seattle. She now lives in Berkeley, Calif. His father was Glenn Phipps, who helped develop the Pacific Northwest Agriculture Showcase.
Law said the first step in developing perseverance is finding a purpose before owning it. Step two is keeping your promises to yourself and to others.
Step three is acknowledging you need people. Creating community space for all to feel safe to express truth is step four.
“Step five, next play. When we lose, it’s part of the game. It’s part of life, as long as you get up, as long as you move forward,” he said.
And the last step is taking a painful outcome and turning it into something positive.
Law also spoke Wednesday at Davis High School.
“The students are just so intelligent, so bright, so passionate,” he said after the Rotary Club speech. “And I know that it’s such a hard time with distance learning with the pandemic, and to see that they are looking for ways to flourish, I hope that maybe there was something gained there.”
After the Rotary luncheon, Law spoke at a soul food dinner at the Henry Beauchamp, Jr. Community Center.
Being back in Yakima led him to reflect on Sankofa, Law said.
“In West Africa that means to go back and reclaim what is lost, and really it feels nourishing, it feels like a reminder, it feels like an affirmation of seeing where I have my roots in an incredible community of compassion and kindness and support,” he said.
