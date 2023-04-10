A group of police officers, armed and dressed in tactical gear, walked in a single-file line into Watson Hall on the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences’ campus. The leader of the line reached for the door. Screams for help — filled with fear and desperation — poured out as soon as he opened it. One by one, the officers entered the dark building.

On Saturday, police and fire departments and organizations like PNWU and Yakima Valley Emergency Management came together for a mass casualty training incident. The exercise simulated an active shooter event on PNWU’s campus in Yakima.

An hour before the exercise started, the university’s conference and student centers looked much like the backstage of a theater production. Police officers from Yakima, Selah, Sunnyside, Union Gap and Tieton huddled together, talking about potential entrance points and tactics. Emergency medical technicians and firefighters prepared to take their positions and wait to play their roles.

In another room, PNWU students and other volunteers were using makeup, fake blood and glycerin to simulate gunshot wounds and sweat.

At 9 a.m., police entered the building and did a sweep of the area, confirming the shooter was no longer a threat before letting EMTs into the scene. Minutes later, volunteer actors started coming out of the building. A lucky few were able to walk out, while most others had to be dragged or rolled out due to broken legs and gushing bullet wounds.

After being assessed by EMTs, victims were moved to a triage area set up by PNWU students in a nearby parking lot. Cots started filling up as doctors and students ran to treat the victims. A few of those who’d been able to walk just minutes before had collapsed from heart attacks. Nearby, a helicopter touched down. Two EMTs hopped out and loaded a victim.

Over the course of two hours, police, firefighters, EMTs, doctors and nurses worked together to clear the threat, clear the building and save as many lives as possible.

“It was a great exercise. We haven’t gotten to do one in multiple years,” said Tony Miller of Yakima Valley Emergency Management. “The outcome today was really good, better than I expected. There is still some room for improvement, but we’re planning to do another exercise next year. It’ll be a little bigger.”

During a debriefing afterward, event supervisors broke down how police handled the situation. They praised the communication between officers but said they could have been quicker to confirm the shooter’s location.

For other participants, the exercise also proved to be a successful learning experience.

Shea Walker, a student at PNWU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, said working in emergency rooms had taught her how to move quickly while treating patients, but that being a first responder gave her a better understanding of what happens in the moments before patients are brought to the hospital.

“Our actors did an amazing job,” Walker said. “It was very realistic. It was very interesting to see the response time and seeing how all these officers came in and assessed the threat. I’ve worked in the ER so I’ve only seen patients at the point where they’re delivered, and now I can see why it takes so long for victims to start coming in. Police have to clear the building and get them moved first. There are a lot of moving parts.”

By 11 a.m., most of the volunteers had cleared out and the triage tents were put away.