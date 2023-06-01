The American Civil Liberties Union has taken issue with Yakima County’s proposed policy that aims to uproot homeless encampments along the Yakima and Naches rivers.
In a May 25 letter, the ACLU discouraged Yakima County Commissioners from moving ahead with such a policy and reiterated several issues Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic had with the proposal.
“Most concerning, this policy likely infringes on the constitutional rights of unhoused individuals and could result in litigation,” the letter said.
The proposed policy would give county staff authority to seek out homeless encampments along the rivers and remove them if inhabitants fail to leave within 72 hours.
Personal belongings would be stored for 30 days and then discarded if not claimed.
Homeless services would be extended to those being removed and outreach workers would be present when camps are removed.
Enforcement could require Yakima County deputies and result in arrests and court hearings in a law and justice system that’s already short-staffed and overburdened with criminal cases, Brusic told commissioners last month.
The ACLU pointed to Brusic’s concerns in its letter to commissioners.
“The members of this vulnerable population are in need of well-resourced medical and social support. But instead, this policy threatens them with criminalization, ostracization, and deprivation of their personal property,” the letter said.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney said she's poised to move ahead with the policy despite the letter.
“The ACLU has outlined items they believe will be challenging for Yakima County to implement,” she said. “I am of the belief that those things that challenge us the most are most worthy of our effort. It is my intention to continue towards adoption and implementation.”
Commissioner LaDon Linde said the letter will be discussed in upcoming work sessions.
“Our intent will be to follow the law and create a policy that strikes a balance between the needs of the homeless and trying to steer them towards services and the needs of our business owners and users of public property who are negatively affected by the homeless encampments,” Linde said.
Commissioners have been discussing the proposal for months.
For decades, people have lived in encampments along the Yakima Greenway, a 20-mile pathway with parks and lakes along the banks of the Yakima and Naches rivers. Warming fires have turned in brush fires that have damaged property. Camps are often filled with trash, junk and drug needles that often end up in the rivers during high water.
Commissioners say it’s gone on for too long, and have said expensive river and habitat restoration projects are under threat.
There are no firm statistics showing how many people live along the rivers. But the 2022 Point-in-Time survey counted 183 people without shelter countywide.
