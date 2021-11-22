Well, the guesswork and the sign teasing passing motorists are done. The former Albertsons site at 40th Avenue and Tieton Drive will be an Ace Hardware Store.
The property, at 401 S. 40th Ave., was purchased for $3 million in late July, according to documents filed with the Yakima County Auditor’s office.
Brad Christianson, owner/general manager of three Ace Hardware stores in the Yakima area, bought the property from YGG Holdings LLC, which had planned to develop a Gold’s Gym on the site.
YGG Holdings bought the nearly 3-acre property from Albertsons in 2019, and secured several building permits for the business, including one for a swimming pool for the gym. That work did not begin before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, and the property was sold.
The site has been vacant since Albertsons closed the store in February 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.