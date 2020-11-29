An accidental fire destroyed the garage of a rental home on the 800 block of North Naches Avenue in Yakima on Sunday, causing an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to firefighters.
Four Yakima Fire Department engines and a Yakima Training Center Fire Department engine responded to a call for a structure fire about 12:20 p.m. Sunday, said Lieutenant Brian Robertson.
By 12:40 p.m., the fire was out, and within an hour the team had finished mop-up.
The structure was destroyed in the fire; Robertson estimated the damage was $20,000. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said, but was determined to be an accident.