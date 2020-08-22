A fire that destroyed a Yakima duplex on Friday, displacing eight people, was accidental, according to the Yakima Fire Department.
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. at 1316 Second Ave. Crews arrived to find the front unit fully involved, along with the attic of both units, according to a news release from the Yakima Fire Department with updated information.
Crews knocked down the main part of the fire and searched for three dogs in the front unit. The dogs perished in the fire.
Three adults and one juvenile in each of the two units were displaced, eight people total. The Red Cross was assisting.
Fire investigators said the fire was accidental. They determined a pot of oil was left unattended and caught the cabinets on fire, which then extended in to the attic.
Damages were estimated at $150,000.
The Yakima Training Center Fire Department assisted YFD at the scene.