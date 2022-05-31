Access to North 1st Street in Yakima from I-82 both directions, U.S. 12 eastbound, and SR 823 southbound is closed because of police activity, according to a 5:21 a.m. news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated time for access to reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
MEDIA ALERT - Chief Murray has scheduled a press conference at the Yakima Police Station (200 S 3rd St) regarding last night’s Officer Involved Shooting. It will be at 10:00 am. pic.twitter.com/e2oj9fwaCg— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) May 31, 2022
UPDATE: YVSIU is on scene, N 1st Street between Bartlet St. and E. S St. will be closed for the next several hours. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/gx5eY7QCoh— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) May 31, 2022
SCENE PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/q9UGDB1BiQ— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) May 31, 2022
