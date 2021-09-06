Above-average temperatures at the Schneider Springs Fire are expected to increase fire behavior but aren’t anticipated to push the perimeter significantly, the daily fire report said Monday.
The fire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches was 92,775 acres Monday with an overnight increase of 2,890 acres, the report said. The fire was 14% contained with 793 resources assigned.
Temperatures in Yakima County neared 90 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs in the upper 80s are expected until Friday.
The area is in a continued warming and drying period, and high temperatures are expected to continue over the next few days, fire information officer Kathy Arnoldus said.
The fire saw growth to the north Sunday. Gusty winds caused growth in the Soda Springs area and crews worked to contain it, Arnoldus said.
Firefighters initiated a firing operation Sunday night near Lost Creek to prevent the fire from approaching the Naches River and structures in that area, Arnoldus said.
The completed perimeter to the south of the fire is holding well, she said, and crews continue to strengthen and secure that area.
There was increased traffic around the Schneider Springs Fire because of people traveling over Labor Day weekend, she said.
The Washington Department of Transportation reported heavy traffic between Ellensburg and the Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90 Monday afternoon. There were no delays reported on State Route 410 or Highway 12.
Smoke
An air quality alert was issued Monday afternoon in Yakima because of smoke from fires, the Washington State Department of Ecology said. The alert is in effect until noon Tuesday.
Smoke levels were unhealthy for sensitive groups Monday evening in Yakima. The air quality index was 122.
People should stay inside when air quality reaches unhealthy levels, the ecology department said.
Forest closures remain in effect around Bumping Lake and in the fire area between State Route 410 and Highway 12. Highway 12 and State Route 410 are open, but roads in the area are being used by firefighters and fire equipment.
Public lands south of U.S. Highway 12 reopened Thursday, including Rimrock and Clear lakes.
Lands within the William O. Douglas Wilderness to the north and west of Bumping Lake are open, with access via State Route 410 only. Bumping River Road remains closed. The Tieton River is open for recreational access.
Evacuation notices did not change Monday. The Bumping River corridor is under a Level 2 “be set” notice. Level 1 “get set” notices are in place along Highway 12 and from the “Y” to Bumping River Road. Evacuation notices apply to private land and are different from forest closure notices on public land.