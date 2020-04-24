About half of Yakima County residents have been counted in the 2020 Census as of Friday.
Data from the Census, which takes place every 10 years, is used to determine congressional representation and to disburse hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding statewide to communities for essential projects, from highway projects to school lunches.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing recommendations, the Bureau has asked people to complete this year’s Census online, by phone, or through mail. Invitations to participate for most people were sent out the week of March 12.
The national return rate hovered around 52% as of Friday. Washington’s rate was higher, at about 58%, while Yakima County’s was slightly lower than the national average, at about 50%.
People who would like to participate online can start by visiting my2020census.gov.