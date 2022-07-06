An abnormally wet June has reinforced earlier predictions of a full water supply year for all irrigators across the Yakima Basin, the Bureau of Reclamation announced Wednesday.
June precipitation was 144% of normal and completed a three-month total of precipitation that was 167% of average in the Yakima basin, the fourth highest on record, according to a Reclamation news release.
Basin reservoirs were full on July 1, with 1,065,000-acre-feet of stored water. That boosted the total water year precipitation — October through June — to 117% of average, the release said. The stored water in the Yakima system reservoirs will start to decline in early July to maintain sufficient flow in the river and downstream diversions.
The recent water forecast is based on river flows, precipitation, mountain snowpack and reservoir storage as of July 1 as well as future estimated future precipitation and river flows.
