For the third time in eight days, firefighters from the Yakima Fire Department responded to a blaze at an abandoned nursing home.
The latest fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday at 115 N. 10th St., according to Yakima Fire Department Chief Aaron Markham.
"This one didn't really amount to much," Markham said. "It was controlled quick (and) most of the units were cancelled."
Markham said the fire was almost certainly started by either vandals or someone trying to warm up.
"There's no utility service, so it's not like it was an extension cord or something," he said.
Firefighters said the same about the previous two fires. The first was Jan. 29th and required firefighters to cut through the roof. The second was reported around 11:25 a.m. Saturday. It was confined to one room but left smoke damage throughout the building.
In both cases, Yakima's Public Works department boarded up the building afterward. After the latest blaze, the property owner is putting up more substantial barriers to keep people from easily breaking in, Markham said. The owner is also expected to soon provide on-site security.