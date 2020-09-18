Air monitors in Yakima area

The air monitor on Fourth Avenue in Yakima will be down for several days starting Friday for needed maintenance, according to the state Department of Ecology.

The department is installing a monitor in Union Gap and plans to have it working as soon as possible, but there might be a gap in service.

“We know this is inconvenient, but Upper Yakima County will have a monitor in place by the end of the day Friday, Sept. 18, that will provide air quality data on our map,” an email from Ecology staff said.