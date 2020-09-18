An air quality alert for the region has been extended until Saturday morning as smoke from Western wildfires remains at unhealthy levels, though rain Friday is predicted to offer some relief.
A forecast from the state Department of Ecology said the smoke should clear by early Saturday in Western Washington and by Saturday night in Eastern Washington.
The National Weather Service extended the air quality alert to 10 a.m. Saturday. There’s a 40% chance of chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Friday in Yakima, with potential wind gusts of up to 21 mph, and a 30% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Friday.
Rain is no longer predicted for Saturday, which will be mostly sunny, the National Weather Service said. There’s still potential winds could gust as high as 21 mph, according to meteorologists.
The air quality has been unhealthy and hazardous in the Yakima Valley for the past six days because of wildfires burning in Washington and Oregon.
Air quality in Sunnyside remained at hazardous levels Thursday afternoon and was “very unhealthy” in Yakima and Toppenish, according to state Department of Ecology monitors.
As of 3 p.m., the air quality index for Yakima was 253, according to state Department of Ecology monitors. The numbers were 285 for Toppenish, 234 for White Swan and 315 for Sunnyside. They were slowly improving as the afternoon passed.
A rating of 50 or less means good air quality. A rating of 300 or more indicates air quality is hazardous. Inhaling smoky air can cause throat and sinus irritation, wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. People should continue to avoid going outdoors, especially infants, children and adults over the age of 65, individuals with lung or heart disease or those with chronic health conditions and COVID-19.
Health concerns
Dr. Charles Vaughan Bulfinch, family medicine provider for Astria Health, stressed the level of smoke in the air is hazardous to everyone, but especially dangerous to those with heart and lung conditions including asthma, COPD, and congestive heart failure.
Astria Toppenish Hospital has seen an increase in patients overall through the Emergency Department with increased asthma exacerbation, though whether that’s related to the air quality or not wasn’t identified, Ashleigh Oswalt, Astria’s marketing and communications coordinator.
“Everyone should limit their exposure to the outside air as much as possible to help reduce health risks. If you have to go outside, try and wear a mask if possible,” Bulfinch said in an emailed statement. “An N95 mask is best but can be hard to get with the current pandemic.”
The Yakima Health District handed out 10,500 KN95 masks between Sept. 4-8 to agricultural growers and community-based organizations for distribution to farmworkers, said Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the health district.
Moving forward, additional masks can be requested from the Washington Tree Fruit Association, she said.