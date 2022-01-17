Ester Huey’s life began in the segregated South before the Great Migration swept her to Yakima, where she endured the painful process of integration to become a community leader.
But the transition, coupled with her mother’s teachings and hope fostered by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., forged in her a spirit of perseverance and service to others.
On a recent afternoon, Huey, 84, shared her story and reflected on King’s quest for equality.
“He was the inspiration,” she said. “He was the one to make us all believe and to make the sacrifices we needed to make.”
Huey’s beginnings were humble. As a youth, she worked in the fields and as a live-in babysitter. She later ascended the corporate banking ladder before turning to a life of service as a community activist advocating for people of color and raising foster children, 21 in all.
She also served as director of the Substance Abuse Coalition of Yakima and the Southeast Community Center, now named Henry Beauchamp Community Center.
“Mom said if a community is good to you, you have a responsibility to be good to it,” Huey said. “Martin Luther King taught service, that we have to give back, we have to serve. He believed in service to others, he believed in selfless service.”
The Great Migration
Huey was born in Arkansas, where she lived in an all-Black neighborhood and attended an all-Black school.
Her parents were divorced, and her mother, uncle and grandfather left for Washington to work at Hanford during World War II.
Huey, her brother and sister stayed with their grandmother in Arkansas.
Huey said her mother promised to bring her and her siblings to Washington when the war was over.
A month after the war’s end, Huey’s mother returned.
“She kept her promise to us,” Huey said.
The day after Thanksgiving in 1946, they boarded a train heading north. Huey was 10.
Black people were lined up waiting to board trains to escape the lack of economic opportunity and harsh segregation laws of the South, Huey said.
The Great Migration — which saw some 6 million Black people leave the south from 1910 to 1970 — was in full swing.
Blacks were directed to the back of the train, whites to the front, Huey said.
She vividly recalled when the train crossed the Mississippi River, a marker dividing the North from the South.
“Two Pullman porters came back and told my mother, ‘We just crossed the Mason-Dixon Line. You can now go into the dining car,’ ” Huey said.
Huey said it was the first time she dined in the presence of white people.
“My mother had been in the North long enough that she had learned how to mix, she didn’t have any problem,” Huey said. “We were terrified of white people.”
Huey said she and her siblings didn’t eat much.
“We were almost paralyzed in the dining car with terror because we had learned to avoid white people,” she said. “We had learned that it was dangerous, life-threatening because of what was going on with our parents and our grandparents and so forth. We thought something was going to happen to us.”
Finally, the train pulled into Yakima.
They walked across the street to a restaurant only to find a big sign: “No Coloreds Allowed,” Huey said.
“And we said, ‘Mom, you said this wouldn’t happen here,’ ”
Integration
Huey’s family settled in a northside neighborhood and she enrolled in Barge School, now Barge-Lincoln Elementary.
Huey said she was promoted a grade ahead in Arkansas but found herself sinking in the nearly all-white school.
In Arkansas, she never saw a white teacher; in Yakima, she never saw a Black teacher.
“It was not because I couldn’t learn, it was because of that fear,” Huey said. “That was my first experience in integrated society.
“It was a difficult thing because the white kids weren’t used to us either. There were only three families down there at the time that were African American.”
Huey’s mother took her to the library, where a librarian tutored her through the summer.
Huey said her sister was the first to graduate, but she was met with discouragement before doing so. She told a counselor she wanted to become a teacher. The counselor replied, “You can’t. Negroes don’t teach,” Huey said.
“My sister cried, and my mother punished her for crying,” Huey said.
Her mother took her sister back to the school and told the counselor, “Don’t you ever tell my daughter what she can’t be,” Huey said.
“Then she took my sister home and punished her for believing it,” Huey said.
Her sister eventually went on to become the assistant superintendent in the Tacoma School District.
Huey said that was one of many teachable moments her mother took advantage of.
“She said we could be whatever we wanted to be. It might take you a little bit longer, but I never want to hear you say you can’t do something,” Huey said, echoing her mother’s words.
“And that stuck with us; that is how she raised us.”
Discrimination
Huey was a corporate executive for Washington Mutual Savings in Seattle when her mother fell ill and needed her help.
Huey returned but wasn’t able to land a job in a Yakima bank.
She said women of color at that time were not selected for such positions on this side of the Cascades.
“It was like, ‘The audacity of this woman thinking she can walk in here in a vice president position,’” Huey said.
The Seattle branch gave her a two-year leave, believing she would return when her mother died.
From Seattle, Huey negotiated a lease over the phone to rent a house on 32nd Avenue in Yakima. She said the landlord was excited to have a renter of her caliber.
The landlord met Huey, who is light-skinned, at the door with a gift basket.
His attitude changed when he saw her sons and nephew. He asked who they were.
“He said, ‘You were dishonest with me. You didn’t tell me you were a Negro,’ ” Huey recalled.
“I said, ‘Well, I am.’”
“He was just irate,” Huey said. “I said I didn’t know it made a difference.”
He said she couldn’t move in.
Huey stood her ground and executed the one-year lease she had signed, a teachable moment for her children.
“I didn’t want them to see me turn around and they were used to a nice place to live,” she said. “So I felt at that time, for them, to take that stand.”
The dispute didn’t end there, she said.
The landlord conducted multiple house inspections and repeatedly told her the neighbors didn’t like her, she said.
The landlord’s son began stopping by, telling her his dad was from the South and her living there was causing him to be ill.
Huey was working as the deputy director of the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington at the time.
She contacted an attorney but was discouraged from pursing the matter.
Huey said the attorney told her he’d take the case if it were in Seattle, but not Yakima because it would ruin his career.
Huey moved when the lease was up.
Dignity
Huey has fostered 21 children. She wanted to offer at-risk African American youths the opportunity to succeed.
They all faced adversity, but she stayed by their side.
She fought more than once for Pablo, her youngest adopted son at the time.
He was dyslexic and bipolar and struggled with being placed in foster care, Huey said.
His teacher began sending letters home, saying he was disruptive in class. Huey requested a conference.
Pablo would ask lots of questions because of his learning disability, but the teacher perceived him as disruptive, Huey said.
Huey said she was surprised at what she saw in the classroom. Students were grouped together around the teacher except for Pablo.
“My son was sitting over in a back corner all by himself,” she said.
She moved to Terrace Heights, where Pablo was suspended for being in a fight, she said.
Again, she requested a meeting with the school and learned that several students were involved in the fight and that Pablo was the only one disciplined.
Huey said a teacher reported that Pablo was the only student that could be identified.
Pablo has dark skin, so he stood out on the playground, Huey said.
She protested his suspension and the school apologized, she said.
“He went back to school there but that stuck with him for a long time,” she said.
Huey said there wasn’t enough cultural diversity and understanding in Yakima at that time. She told of her grandson’s experience at West Valley Middle School.
Students kept touching, rubbing his hair because it was different.
“He’d come home, ‘Grandma, these kids won’t leave me alone, always wanting to feel my hair,’ ” Huey said.
One day at a school assembly, when kids sitting behind him kept rubbing his hair, he’d had enough, Huey said.
“He stood up and yelled, ‘Leave me alone, I’m not a petting zoo,’ ” Huey recalled her grandson saying.
He was suspended for bad behavior, she said.
Huey said she moved him to Washington Junior High School, where he made friends and did well.
She stood up for the youths she raised. She wanted them to hold on to their dignity and follow their dreams.
“I always taught my kids, don’t let anyone take your dignity away from you,” she said. “You don’t need to sue people, you don’t need to do all these things. But when you feel that your dignity has been infringed upon and you’re having trouble holding on to your dignity, stand up for yourself.”
