Gang graffiti commonly referred to as tagging once marked building walls along a stretch of South Front Street between Walnut and Pine in southeast Yakima.
This industrial neighborhood bordered by South First Street and railroad tracks often served as a visual communications block for gangs at the expense of business owners who labored regularly to clear graffiti from their buildings.
But a graffiti art movement within the area is changing that, as those walls have now become a canvas for colorful graffiti-embedded murals common in big inner cities.
Images depicting Marvel characters like Hulk and Juggernaut and other animated characters such as the Thundercats and Kung Fu Panda now cover those walls.
“There hasn’t been a single tag since the murals went up,” said Craig Caudill, sales manager at Vision Craft on Front Street.
In the beginning, the art movement orchestrated by a local graffiti artist who only goes by his tag name Fazer wasn’t too noticeable.
The first mural in that area was painted about eight years ago in an alley on the back of a South First Street building. Later, a few more murals went up in the alley on neighboring walls.
But the movement gained prominence about a year ago when two Front Street businesses — Finish Line Powder Coating & Sandblasting and Vision Craft — allowed murals on their walls.
“They asked permission and I was, like, ‘OK, you can do one,’” said Finish Line shop manager Penny Schweyen. “Then they did a whole wall, which is fine.”
The beginning
Jim Baker, longtime owner of White Front, an automotive suspension shop on South First Street, said he spent years clearing graffiti from his building.
Detergents to remove paint from the raw cinderblock finish were expensive, he said.
“When graffiti strikes, these kids don’t get it,” he said. “That’s someone’s personal property. Painting out tags — it really gets to ya. It’s a bummer.”
Then he was approached by Fazer, who wanted to paint his wall.
Baker was apprehensive at first. He already paid a group of kids to paint an old-school mural of a car on his shop’s wall.
But when the kids failed to finish the mural, Fazer was given an opportunity.
“I said, ‘Let me do what I do, and if you don’t like it, I’ll paint over it,’” Fazer said.
He went to work with spray cans and the finished product was Earthworm Jim, an animated character who wears a robotic suit and battles the forces of evil in a 1995 television series as well as a series of platform games.
Fazer chose Earthworm Jim because of Baker’s first name: Jim.
Baker likes it.
“He really made me feel appreciated,” Fazer said. “It was a cool feeling, and he gave me some money. And I didn’t want to take it but he said, ‘Hey, I know it took materials and stuff.’
“Jim was one of the first people who made me feel commissioned on my art.”
That was more than eight years go.
Baker said Fazer has a free pass to paint the wall whenever he wants.
“He’s got my blessing,” Baker said. “Anytime he wants to paint it — paint it.”
From there, Fazer began knocking on business doors, asking to paint on their walls. He had lots of doors shut on him.
“I got a lot of no’s,” he said. “I got yelled at a lot, I’m not gonna lie, because Yakima had a zero tolerance (for graffiti).”
That changed over time as a few more murals went up, including one on a wall of the former Boise Cascade Mill. Police knew he had permission.
Then he landed Finish Line on Front Street, a relatively large wall where a story of Kung Fu Panda now unfolds.
Clad in a hoodie, he was painting that wall when he saw a shadow of someone standing over him. It was Caudill from Vision Craft.
Caudill said Fazer looked up at him with an expression as if to say: “Dude, I got permission.”
Caudill stuck around to watch Fazer work.
“The more I saw it evolve in the process, I knew I had to have it,” Caudill said.
They talked, a friendship started, and Fazer orchestrated a team of artists from across the Pacific Northwest to come help paint the wall of Caudill’s nearly 30,000-square-foot building in a single day last October.
Artists covered their own travel expenses without any expectations of being paid, Caudill said.
“We let them have at it, and here’s what we have,” he said, standing outside his building. “This is beyond my wildest imagination. Nothing but love from those who put in time and effort.”
An attraction
People are often lured to the murals, business owners said.
A recent Mini Cooper rally made its way to Front Street to enjoy the murals, said Schweyen of Finish Line.
“And they were all lined up against the wall and took photos,” she said, showing one of the photos she saved on her phone.
“People bring their cars down here and take pictures all the time,” Schweyen said.
Baker said a photographer from Hot Rod Magazine once shot photos of a car in front of the mural on his building.
“I don’t know if they used it, but they did take pictures of it with a car in front of it,” he said.
A culture
There’s a graffiti culture, no matter if it’s gang graffiti or graffiti art, Fazer said.
“We have nothing to do with gangs. We’re an art crew,” he said.
And some business owners are beginning to understand that.
Baker at White Front says there seems to be a hierarchy of some sort because his building hasn’t been tagged since the mural was painted.
But a small nearby building along the railroad line is spattered with graffiti tags.
“The kids that do tag seem to respect the graffiti art,” Baker said.
Fazer has helped others who do graffiti tap the artistic side of it and encourages them to get permission. Sometimes, they paint alongside him.
“What he’s doing is he’s taking these kids in and teaching them there is an art value,” Baker said. “It’s a pretty cool deal that he’s doing. He’s taking these kids in and showing them there’s a way to do it.”
