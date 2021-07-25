If you have information about any of the photos, ask to join the Nash Collection Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/46835158424213 by emailing Lipi Turner-Rahman at ilipi@wsu.edu or calling her office at 509-335-4849.

All photos in the Irwin Nash Images of Migrant Labor Digital Collection are online. To browse the photos, visit https://content.libraries.wsu.edu/digital/collection/nash/search .

Irwin Nash photo exhibit planned in May 2022

The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University in Pullman will host an exhibit of the Irwin Nash Migrant Labor Collection in May 2022.

Lipi Turner-Rahman, manager of the Kimble Digitization Center at WSU Libraries, oversaw uploading of nearly all of the images over several months. She said the museum will have a soft opening in early May 2022, and a formal opening in fall 2022.

The exhibit will run through December 2022 and will feature approximately 50 photographs from the collection.

It will also include narratives and stories from the people photographed, Turner-Rahman said,

"This is a big undertaking and I would like to collaborate with diverse community groups," along with WSU Vancouver and the Tri-Cities, she said.