Every day, tens of thousands of people visit yakimaherald.com to get the news they need. Here’s a look at the articles they read most in 2020:
Jailbreak
There were more important stories, but there wasn’t an article more popular this year than breaking news coverage of the March escapes from the Yakima County jail. A dozen inmates in the jail’s annex forced a door, hopped a fence and made a break for freedom.
The story became national news, at least in part because of a witness’ video where you can hear him urging escapees to “Run, homies, run.” More than 76,000 people visited yakimaherald.com to get the details.
Thousands more visited for updates as each of the escapees was caught and sentenced to spend more time before bars than if they’d just stayed put to begin with.
As the virus spread through Yakima County in March, the Yakima Health District issued a stay-at-home order before Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide lockdown. It was the most-read yakimaherald.com story of the pandemic to date, with more than 70,000 pageviews. Other top-read stories included the first cases reported locally, Yakima County having the highest infection rates on the West Coast, toilet paper shortages, school updates and fruit packing plant strikes.
The fires of summer
A wildfire on Ahtanum Ridge Aug. 16 seemed almost routine. Around 6 p.m. firefighters reported 80% containment. Then the winds hit. By 8 p.m., the wind-fueled wildfire overlooking Yakima was jumping fire lines, destroying buildings, and forcing evacuations right up to Ahtanum Road. Almost 6,000 acres burned; more than 53,000 people turned to yakimaherald.com to read our breaking coverage of the fire.
That weekend firefighters in Yakima County battled five wildfires simultaneously. And though they didn’t know it then, the worst was yet to come. The Evans Canyon wildfire started Aug. 31 north of Naches. It rapidly spread through the Wenas Valley, ultimately burning all the way to the Yakima River Canyon and approaching Ellensburg before it was controlled. In total, 118 square miles burned, hundreds were evacuated, and six homes were destroyed.
A shopper’s nightmare
It sounded almost like a horror movie — a random shopper at Fred Meyer in Yakima attacked from behind and her throat slashed. There was no apparent motive, the victim and her attacker had no connection, and the slasher was still on the loose. Eventually police located a suspect, a Yakima man with a long history of mental disorders who had bounced between jail and short-term psychiatric commitments for more than a decade.
Tragedy in Selah
In January, Emily Escamilla was killed by her husband Daniel, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound several hours later. Her death raised awareness about domestic violence in the Yakima Valley, and led to community-driven efforts to support the Yakima YWCA.