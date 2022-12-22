With forecasts continuing to call for bitterly cold temperatures, snow and ice in the Yakima area, concern increases for those experiencing homelessness.
People can call 211 for information about utility assistance, food, housing and other services.
Here are some resources that provide assistance to those without shelter, according to the Yakima Health District:
Yakima
Camp Hope: 2300 E. Birch St. Adults over age 18 and families with children are welcome 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 509-424-1228 for more information.
Rod’s House: 204 S Naches Ave. Adults ages 18-24 can call 509-907-8571 for information about hotel or motel vouchers for stays from 4 p.m.-10a.m. seven days a week. Youth ages 13-24 can access a day warming station Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 509-424-1228 for more information.
Union Gospel Mission: 1300 N. First St. Adults over age 18 or families with children can come 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Check in is 11 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Call 509-424-1228 for more information.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Connections: 12 S. Eighth St. Adults over age 18 can come Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Hotel vouchers are available for families. Call 509-834-2098 for more information.
Toppenish
Camp Hope: 508 W. First Ave. Adults over age 18 and families with children can come 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 509-424-1228 for more information.
Northwest Community Action Center: 706 Rentschler Lane. Anyone who spent the previous night outdoors can come to the NCAC office. Vouchers for seven-day hotel stays are available starting at 8 a.m. on Mondays, with a line usually forming earlier that morning. This resource is available to individuals who have not used it in the past year and can provide social security number, an ID and a letter of homelessness. Call 509-865-7630 for more information.
Wapato
Noah’s Ark: 117 E. Second St. Adults over age 18 can come between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week. Noah’s Ark stops accepting people after 9 p.m. Call 509-877-6337 for more information.
