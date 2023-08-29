Around this time of year, Julare "Jonni" Gelhart Norwood is thinking about two big events in her life: her birthday and the Packwood Flea Market on Labor Day weekend.
One's a big deal because, well, it's her birthday; Jonni will turn 94 on Aug. 30. And she usually celebrates at the massive flea market with family and friends working at Woody's Goodies, the concession business she and husband Frank "Woody" Norwood started in Granger in 1959.
The business is now in the capable hands of the third generation of Norwoods, so Jonni doesn't need to work at Packwood or any fair or rodeo or summertime event where Woody's Goodies fans snap up their "almost world famous hand dipt corn dawgs" and other treats. But Packwood is the place where she and her family have celebrated her birthday for years, so she hopes to go once again.
Jonni raised six kids with Woody and has worked hard her whole life. She readily admits she's slowing down a bit and good-naturedly points out one result of all that work. "This is my cotton candy shoulder," from all those years winding cotton candy for Woody's Goodies customers. She's had shoulder surgery and a hip replacement, but she is still smiling and loves to share fun family stories and get updates on Facebook.
Along with their six children there are 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. The youngest great-great-grandchild is 1 1/2 years old. Their pictures fill her historic home in Granger.
Some of the great-grandkids help drum up business when Woody's Goodies is making the summer circuit. "You come get your corn dawgs!" they'll shout at passersby, Jonni said, beaming.
Family history in Alfalfa and Granger
Jonni's family has deep roots in the Lower Yakima Valley. She was born at home in Granger and grew up there, graduating from Granger High School in 1947.
As a child, Jonni heard stories about her grandparents, Henry and Mary Hatch Gelhart, and the businesses they ran in Alfalfa, a town that no longer exists. It stood along the tracks on the Granger side of the railroad where State Route 223 intersects with State Route 22, according to a Yakima Herald story by Sam Churchill.
Alfalfa's time as a town was brief but busy. It came into existence after settlers moved to the slide area of Toppenish Ridge and began clearing sagebrush for farms, according to a local history. This was before Granger and farmers in the area of Sunnyside, Zillah and Grandview needed a rail point at which to store and ship their crops. In 1884, the Northern Pacific Railroad extended its main line from Spokane into the Yakima Valley, and a station was built at a point on Toppenish Creek and named Alfalfa for the plentiful crops of alfalfa hay.
The railroad added a siding for hay, potatoes and other crops, and warehouses and storage sheds were built to store crops before shipment. By the early 1900s, Alfalfa had two lumber yards, a general store, post office, school, railway station, 20-room hotel and livery stable. Jonni's grandparents ran the livery stable and hotel.
Room and board was $50 a month and Jonni's grandma did the cooking for the hotel restaurant. She was renowned for her food.
"Grandma was a really good cook," Jonni said. "Every Saturday night they had a big dance at some big old building, then they'd go to the hotel and have a big meal. Grandma would set it all out.
"(Grandpa) was a real businessman. Years later he came to Granger and built a business," she added.
The boom times ended after the railroad built a spur from Toppenish to Sunnyside in 1905, according to an older history of Granger. Alfalfa persisted as a town, with another bit of a boom in the mid- to late 1920s. But its last warehouse burned in 1937, and all that's left is a small mainline railroad sign with a single word — Alfalfa — and the brick school that became the Alfalfa Grange and later, a private home.
There's also a row of trees, which stood along one side of Jonni's grandma's second house to provide shade from the Central Washington sun. Her grandma served as an area mail clerk, receiving mail deliveries at that house and handing out pieces of mail to nearby residents when they came to get them.
A wooden pendulum wall clock that kept time decades ago in the Alfalfa hotel hangs in Jonni's living room. Her two-story house is packed with antiques, family and historic photos. She enjoys pointing out and talking about those items, including the "bottle chair," an antique wooden rocking chair with a small basket just the right size to hold a bottle of wine (or something else).
"Mom's always been a history buff," said her daughter-in-law, Dixie Norwood of Yakima.
Kids, schools and restaurants
Jonni married Woody on Oct, 9, 1948. They met at Granger High School after he served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. Woody had left high school to enlist. He served aboard the USS Iowa for three years, traveling the South Pacific, and was discharged on his 21st birthday on Oct. 2, 1946.
On Oct. 3, he was back at Granger High at his mom's insistence.
"The first person he met was me. I got him signed up," Jonni said. They got to know each other better at school and through their jobs; Jonni worked at the Bell's Pharmacy soda fountain and Woody worked at the grocery store across the street.
Woody proposed at the Granger depot. "He said, 'Jonni, sit down. I have something I want to ask you. Jonni, would you be my tax deduction?'" she recalled, laughing. Woody always had a dry sense of humor. They married at the Granger Presbyterian Church on Oct. 9, 1948.
"They were the strongest team you've ever seen," Dixie said.
The couple's long history in the business community began when they bought the Oasis grocery store that stood next to the quirky Teapot Dome gas station. Norwood's Oasis Grocery was right next to the Teapot on State Route 410 between Zillah and Granger.
When Woody went back to school to get his teaching degree, he told Jonni, "You're going to have to run the store," she said. So she did. They owned the store for about three years, she added. Woody eventually earned a master's degree in counseling and was the first school counselor in the Lower Yakima Valley, a role that followed 11 years as a teacher at Granger High. He also received a doctorate.
The family moved for Woody's role as superintendent of the Northport School District. Upon leaving that job, they came back to Central Washington and got into the restaurant business. Woody and Jonni owned the A&W in Prosser for three years, the Tillicum Restaurant in Sunnyside for 22 years, and the Cattleman's Restaurant in Toppenish.
At home with Jonni
A lot of people in and around Granger know Jonni, many through the restaurants she and Woody owned or through various community organizations. The Granger Alumni Association is a big one. She and Woody helped get the association off the ground in 1963.
Since members awarded their first scholarship for $100 in 1964, the association has awarded 344 scholarships totaling $420,236. After Woody died on Aug 31, 2014, his family encouraged donations to the Woody Norwood Scholarship fund, with scholarship monies used for the Granger and Northport school districts.
He always called his wife Jonni, a nickname she got in high school. "When I was a young girl, they called me Judy. As I got older, I thought, I'm not a Judy," she said.
Jonni lives in a Sears, Roebuck & Co. kit house built in 1910. It sits in a large, tree-shaded, flower-filled yard. A small pink dinosaur statue and a large metal mural of Mount Adams add to the picturesque setting. Two cats have their own cozy setup on the enclosed back porch, occasionally meandering through the yard.
Her home resembles several kit styles, including one called "The Norwood." Woody and Jonni bought the home as Woody was preparing for his first year of teaching at Granger. They needed to live in the district for that.
The owner knew Woody would be teaching at Granger and invited Jonni to come see the house. She headed inside and the owner quickly hustled her to the basement. "There's a man on the second floor and he wants to buy it," she told Jonni.
Their mortgage was $50 a month until they paid off the house several thousand dollars later. Among the treasures it contains is a barrister's bookcase filled and topped with clowns. Jonni loves clowns and wanted to attend clown school.
There's also a jacket worn by Liberace somewhere in the house. Her mom, also an avid antiques collector and history buff, got that from Jonni's brothers, along with an umbrella carried by Gene Kelley in "Singin' in the Rain."
"My brothers worked on the (Las Vegas) Strip for years," Jonni said.
'Life is like a corn dawg'
Woody's Goodies began as a concession stand at the Granger pool in the city park. Supporting six kids on a teacher's salary, they sought a second income. Woody and Jonni began with popcorn and sno-cones before adding a "corn dawg" stand.
The business put Woody's classroom instruction as a business teacher in real-life situations. All their kids worked there in one way or another, along with Woody's students. They learned people skills, navigating problem-solving challenges and handling money, learning math and scheduling the crew, hiring workers and buying supplies.
Woody couldn't get some summers off, so the Norwoods reached beyond their family and school circle for help. "I think we employed everyone in Granger at one time," Jonni said.
As Woody's Goodies grew, the business went out on the road. They sold "corn dawgs" at the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, Glenwood, Packwood's twice-a-year flea markets, the Toppenish and Ellensburg rodeos and more. "We were at the (Northwest Washington Fair) for 50-plus years," Jonni said.
They scaled back their summer business travels in their 80s, Dixie said. But with family getting back into the business, fans can rest easy knowing they can still get their "corn dawg" fix. They can even make them at home; the family sells the batter mix on a small scale; call 509-854-2592 for more information on how you can make an "almost world famous hand-dipt corn dawg" at home.
With the business in good hands, Jonni can indulge her love of scrapbooking and making big collage Christmas cards every year.
Jonni writes what she calls "the rest of the story" for family and friends who have died. She writes her favorite memories of that person and shares them with relatives.
Woody was known for years for his "Woody sez" tidbits in newspaper ads for the restaurants. One became a motto for Woody's Goodies: "Life is like a corn dawg. I don't know why; it just is."
