From the moment officials locate a fire in Washington, it takes just five minutes for a helicopter to launch and another five for a single-engine Fire Boss plane to take to the air.
That fast response time can often be the difference between quick containment and a fire growing out of control, said Russ Lane of the Washington Department of Natural Resources. Fighting fires through the air is more important than ever in a suddenly busy season with ground resources limited by COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’ve added a handful of resources,” said Lane, the DNR wildfire division’s assistant manager for aviation and operations. “We’re really aggressively moving them around, pre-positioning as we see threats on the landscape.”
The Palmer Fire in north Okanogan County is the only significant wildfire currently burning, and Lane said firefighters have snuffed out more than 24 with the potential to grow into large complex fires. Forest Service spokesperson Victoria Wilkins said as of two weeks ago, firefighters had kept 97% of fires on the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest under 5 acres.
Three days of storms beginning Aug. 16 sparked a flurry of fires thanks to hot, dry conditions and raised the preparedness level to 4 out of 5 in the Northwest. Lane said the emergency declaration issued by Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday provided some critical help by activating the National Guard, including three helicopters — two UH-60 Black Hawks and a UH-72 Lakota.
DNR owns 11 helicopters and contracts another two choppers to go along with five air tankers for a staff of about 70 in the aviation division, including 14 helicopter pilots. The Forest Service adds three fixed-wing planes — one of which carries smokejumpers — and six helicopters comprised of three different types.
Coordination between those two agencies and others through the National Interagency Fire Center is critical to ensure the fastest response time possible. Lane said they closely monitor the landscape for high risks and move aircraft around aggressively with bases in The Dalles, Ore., Wenatchee and Yakima, which took the place of Ellensburg last year.
“That was driven primarily by safety,” Lane said. “With the high winds in Ellensburg that are really common through that corridor, a lot of times it would ground our aircraft.”
He said DNR tries to limit movement between bases and restrict access to reduce the risk of COVID-19. They’ve been successful so far with just a handful of COVID cases in the wildfire division, and zero among aviation employees.
Wilkins said the Forest Service takes similar precautions while trying to do as much virtual work as possible. The agency is using aircraft more this year and Wilkins said planes continue to carry full loads of smokejumpers to parachute out and fight fires.
“We use (aircraft) for observation for locating new fires,” Wilkins said. “We’ll have air attack plans that we put up when we have a lot of aircraft in the area. It’s a pretty major component of our firefighting tactics.”
DNR reduced its Helitack crews to just two people to maintain social distancing, but Lane said that doesn’t affect their primary purpose of dumping water. The lightest helicopters hold buckets with 200 gallons of water, compared to 325 gallons for medium-sized helicopters and anywhere from 600 to 1,500 gallons for the biggest.
Larger aircraft dump fire retardant to support efforts on the ground, which have been somewhat limited by COVID-19 restrictions. Lane said a couple of Canadian provinces aren’t sending firefighters south for health reasons, although Canadian aircraft still sometimes fly into Washington to dump water on fires through “Splash and Dash” missions without ever landing in the U.S.
Since most of Washington’s 1,247 fires this season as of Friday night have been kept in check, Lane said DNR has been able to send far more resources to Oregon and other places than it’s received. Local fire districts remain as helpful as ever despite COVID-19 concerns, even in places like Yakima County that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.
“They’ve really stepped up and brought a lot of resources to the table,” Lane said. “For all of us it’s been a little more difficult with COVID.”