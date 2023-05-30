WAPATO — Small American flags waved in the breeze alongside handcrafted crosses in Wapato Reservation Cemetery on Monday as visitors walked the rows of graves.

The Memorial Day ceremony put on by the Wapato American Legion 133 and the Yakama Warriors Association was attended by friends and family to honor those who were killed in action while serving in the U.S. military.

PHOTOS: Memorial Day ceremony in Wapato People gathered at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, Wash., to honor U.S. military personnel who have died while serving during a…

Before the ceremony honoring fallen soldiers began, volunteers placed small, white crosses on the graves of fallen soldiers, made by students at Wapato High School.

“The small Wapato community was hit hard, it was a rough summer. Eight or nine young men all passed away in Vietnam. They’re all laid to rest in one row, next to each other,” Wapato resident Rosemary Yolo said.

Yolo and her husband, Myron, have been helping honor those men and others on Memorial Day at Wapato Reservation Cemetery by putting out flags and crosses on their graves.

“I was in Vietnam, we got the news late that those soldiers passed. I knew them all. They were Wa-Hi (Wapato High School) graduates, drafted right out of high school. Two of them died almost the same day,” veteran Myron Yolo said.

Dan Roff, president of the Wapato American Legion 133, led visitors in the Pledge of Allegiance before introducing speakers.

Pastor Richard Burson of Wapato First Baptist Church shared some inspiring words. Burson spoke of those honored on Memorial Day by quoting from John 15:12-13, “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no on than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

He went on to say we cannot thank those who serve enough or say enough good things of them when we remember their sacrifice.

“We look around here at these flags here. They represent individuals who served in the armed forces so that we can have freedom," Burson said. "We have those freedoms in America because we have the greatest armed forces, (those) who are willing to leave their loved ones, their jobs and their way of life. To, if needed, lay down their lives for what they believe freedom is worth fighting and dying for."

Sgt. James Alexander, 20 years Army and Army Reserves veteran and Yakama Nation police officer, read a Memorial Day 2023 passage sent to all the American Legions.

The words spoken by Alexander honored soldiers from World War I to present.

“The men and women who died for our freedom represent the diverse patchwork that is the United States of America. They were rich and poor; Black and white; male and female. They were from cities, farms and suburbs,” Alexander said.

“They came from every ethnicity, background and political spectrum. In short, they looked like anyone of us. Their one common characteristic is that they all took an oath to die for America if called upon.”

Alexander spoke of the dedication of the living, by continuing the work of those gone before us and preserving the memory of the fallen heroes and unending support of their families.

“So let us take this time to remember and honor the men and women who have given their lives for this great country. Let us reflect on their courage, their sacrifice and their dedication to a cause greater than themselves,” Alexander said.

Yakama Nation Tribal Council Chairman Gerald Lewis spoke and sang a song, blessing each and every one in attendance, honoring their loved ones within the Wapato Reservation Cemetery, because it is on the homelands of the Yakama Nation.

Yakama Warriors Association head warrior, Vic Wood, spoke before a wreath was laid at the base of the cemetery’s flag pole, where the American flag was flown at half-staff.

“Today we honor those men and women that did not get to take their uniform off. Since World War I, 664,000 men and women paid the supreme sacrifice for you and for me. Today is for those that paid that supreme sacrifice,” Wood said.

"The ones that are laying in the ground as you walk through the cemeteries and you see K.I.A., that's killed in action. That's why we're here today. It's not a celebration; it's not a 'Happy Memorial Day.' It's a day of honor. I'm so happy that you chose to be here on this day.”

After Tom and Terry Fisher placed the wreath, Loren Corpuz of the Yakama Warriors Association played taps on his trumpet. Guests stood on their feet, alongside veterans who were standing at attention and gave a salute at the song’s end.

The ceremony concluded with a performance of “Amazing Grace.”