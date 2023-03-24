Established in 1947, Yakima County Fire District 5 covers 800 square miles of arid landscape in the Lower Yakima Valley. Composed of 15 fire stations, it’s the largest district geographically in the state.
The district relies heavily on volunteer firefighters to assure homes and neighborhoods scattered across this swath of the countryside are protected from wildland and other fires.
Much has changed over the years. Getting enough volunteer firefighters to provide coverage has been a struggle. Much equipment is antiquated, and some stations need upgrades.
Now the fire district plans to ask voters for help. District officials are in the early planning stages of assembling two measures — a bond for capital improvements at fire stations and levy to help pay for more dedicated firefighters.
“We have to ask for help to continue to provide the services that are expected,” said Fire District 5 Chief Ken Shipman.
The actual bond amount hasn’t been decided yet, nor has the proposed levy increase.
The current levy supporting the district is 0.92 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The district may ask voters to increase that to $1.20 or $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, Shipman said.
This district hasn’t asked voters to increase the fire levy in decades, and an initiative that took effect in early 2000 that limited annual property tax increases to 1% has crimped the fire district's ability to keep up with needed upgrades, Shipman said.
“I think one of the key takeaways here is that was put into place in 2002 and District 5 has done a remarkable job of living within our means for many years,” he said.
At any rate, the district could use an additional $5 million in apparatus upgrades — fire trucks and equipment upgrades — alone, he said.
The district also is hoping to upgrade doors in the fire station in Parker so it can accommodate newer fire trucks and add sleeping quarters to the Harrah station to assure 24-hour coverage.
The district hopes to run the bond in November, with the levy lift the following year, Shipman said.
Either way, the district doesn’t want to heavily burden property owners with its request.
“I’m not comfortable coming to voters with a large number,” he said. “We have to be cognizant of the amount and what we need and come up with a balance.”
Station, equipment upgrades
Most of the capital improvements would be made at the Harrah station, which is situated near the west end of the valley floor.
There, overnight sleeping quarters would be added, a new bay for a fire truck, additional office space and a larger commons area. As is, none of the stations in the district has overnight sleeping quarters.
Newly hired firefighter Joseph Larez said the overnight sleeping quarters will help with staffing. He began as a volunteer firefighter with the district in 2019 and recently became full time.
“It will give the ability to have overnight staff ready and available for any kind of emergency that happens throughout the night, the day, seven days a week,” he said.
Offices would be added to stations in Zillah and Sunnyside and the Parker station, which was bult in 1961, would be retrofitted to house the newer, larger fire trucks. Currently, its bay doors are too small for modern equipment, Shipman said.
“These stations are 30, 40, 50 years old and we have to look down the road 30, 40, 50 years to assure that upgrades are adequate,” he said.
The district could use five new fire trucks, each costing about $800,000, Shipman said.
One truck was built in 1979, he said.
“We can only keep things running and get parts for so long,” he said.
Staffing needs
The fire district always has relied on volunteer firefighters.
Once the district boasted about 250 volunteer firefighters at any given time. That number has declined to 137 today, Shipman said.
“It’s not just a District 5 problem; all fire districts across the country are faced with staffing shortages,” he said. Volunteers typically have a fulltime job, but they have to maintain their life, their jobs and everything that goes along with life.”
Meanwhile, call volume has steadily increased, he said.
Over the past seven years, call volume has increased 22%, with 70% of overall calls being aid calls, Shipman said.
More calls and fewer staff creates a deficit in service, he said.
A levy increase would help the district to hire additional staff for committed response. Outfitting the Harrah station with overnight quarters also will help by having volunteers commit to a set schedule, Shipman said.
Currently, the district has a paid staff of 28, including 16 firefighters with the rest being administrators and dispatchers, he said.
“Again, the public expects a level of service and response and we’re doing everything in our power to do that,” Shipman said. “We’re just getting to the point where we can’t keep up anymore, we can’t keep our head above water anymore.”
