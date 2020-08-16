With his wife by his side, Simon Sampson fought for his Yakama treaty hunting and fishing rights until he died on June 14. He was 71.
Two weeks later, on June 28, his wife of 50 years — Diane Sampson — died from COVID-19 complications. She was 69.
Their deaths have left somber clouds over their hometown of Toppenish on the Yakama reservation and along the Columbia River, where the Yakamas have fished since time immemorial.
In town, the Sampsons were community activists working to improve public safety, education and good will to others. On the river, Sampson — known as the Slammin Salmon Man — was a voice for tribal fishermen and their indigenous fishing rights preserved in the treaty.
“He was our spokesman down here, our contact person,” said Klickitat Chief Wilbur Slockish Jr. “Miss him. Yeah, sure do.”
Sampson was fighting a federal conviction in the U.S. Court of Appeals of the Ninth Circuit when he died. He was convicted of selling deer and fish outside his tribe’s commercial seasons.
On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian vacated Sampson’s conviction and dismissed his appeal. Vacating a conviction when a defendant dies during an active appeal is standard practice, said attorney Paul Shelton, who defended Sampson.
“It sucks that this is essentially a technicality,” he said. “I wish that we had the chance to see this all the way through because I think we had a chance at winning this in the Ninth Circuit.
“I don’t think Simon would want to have seen it dismissed on a technicality.”
Treaty fishing rights
Under the treaty, Yakama Nation citizens retained their traditional hunting, fishing and food gathering rights on the 1.3-million-acre reservation as well as in the more than 11 million acres of its original territory that was ceded to the federal government.
Clashes between Native and non-Native fishers ensued for decades before the landmark federal court ruling known as the Boldt decision in 1974 divided the annual catch between tribal and nontribal interests.
This led to federal, state and tribal fishing rules on the Columbia River that separated tribal and nontribal fisheries and created a complex tapestry of varying regulations for the four river tribes — Yakama, Nez Perce, Umatilla and Warm Springs.
Sampson had faced fishing charges before by federal and state authorities, but his tribe’s treaty had shielded him from prosecution.
But the recent charges he faced were brought under the federal Lacey Act, which was amended in 1981 to make illegal interstate commerce of fish, wildlife or any plants under U.S. or Indian law a federal crime.
Bartering had been customary among Indigenous people of this land long before states were established. Such bartering commonly occurred back and forth across the river.
In Sampson’s mind, he was doing just that, carrying out the traditions of his elders before him, Shelton said.
“He was adamant from day one: ‘I have a treaty right to hunt and fish and they can’t do this, it’s harassment,’ ” Shelton recalled Sampson saying. “ ‘This has happened for years and I’ve beat them.’ ”
The charges
Sampson initially was charged with one count of illegally taking and selling wildlife, two counts of illegally taking and selling fish and one count of conspiracy to sell wildlife and fish.
Shelton said Sampson was caught in a sting operation. Sampson had placed a Craigslist ad about fresh fish sales during his tribe’s designated commercial season, which was legal, Shelton said.
A federal agent then contacted Sampson and began setting up buys, of which some occurred outside the tribe’s commercial season window.
Shelton said the agent knew who Sampson was from his phone number in the ad, given Sampson’s longtime presence on the river as a tribal fisherman who sold commercially.
“So they knew who they were dealing with immediately,” Shelton said. “Then the agent contacted him and over the next several months Sampson sold him deer and fish.”
Those sales occurred over a 15-month period — between August 2015 and November 2016 — and amounted to $4,530 in all, according to the federal indictment. Sampson was indicted on the charges in May 2018. He faced a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Shelton said it wasn’t easy convincing Sampson of the far reach of the federal Lacey Act, which was being used to punish Sampson for violating a tribal regulation.
Shelton said Sampson was honest, straightforward and a genuinely good guy — though he was set in his ways.
“He wanted to put up a slew of tribal fisherman to say, ‘hey this is the way we live out here, this is what we do, this is our way of life’” Shelton said.
But losing at trial posed greater chance of Sampson serving prison time, Shelton said.
Under pressure and in poor health, Sampson pleaded guilty to one count of illegally selling wildlife and one count of conspiracy to sell fish and wildlife. The other two counts were dismissed.
“It wasn’t an easy decision for him,” Shelton said.
Several tribal fishermen attended the many proceedings.
“I think they were disappointed he didn’t take it to trial,” Shelton said. “I think those guys really wanted to see him go down swinging at trial.
“A lot of those guys were there on the hearings, motions. None of those guys were there when he pleaded.”
Judge Bastian sentenced Sampson to four years of probation and ordered him to pay $4,750 in restitution, of which $4,130 was to be paid to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and $590 to law enforcement of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Tribal leaders, fishermen, and even Toppenish School District Superintendent John Cerna told the court of the positive impact Sampson had on the community and how it would be a crime to send him to prison.
“I told the judge, ‘you’re giving him a life sentence,’ ” Cerna said. “They were trying to use him as an example. His treaty gave him the right to do this. Now by the changes in the federal government, they’re chipping his rights away.”
The case resembles that of David Sohappy Sr., who along with his son David Sohappy Jr., Slockish and two others were accused of poaching more than 40,000 fish from the river. The infamous case was known as the Salmon Scam.
Later it was discovered the fish were not missing. They were held up by large amounts of fluoride discharged into the river by an aluminum plant in The Dalles, Ore.
In the end, the elder Sohappy was found to have sold 317 fish worth less than $10,000 to undercover agents, while his son was convicted for selling 28 fish.
Sohappy and his son were each sentenced to five years in prison while Slockish received three years with the others receiving one-year and two-year sentences.
Emily Washines, a Yakama and past spokeswoman for the tribe’s fisheries department, teared up as she recalled Sampson’s court proceedings. She was among several character witnesses who testified on Sampson’s behalf.
“He spent his last year of life fighting the federal government,” she said. “You can be in your 70s, you can be doing something for your community and with a pandemic you could still be fighting for your treaty rights.
“I look at his life and the testaments he gave us, and he fought literally until his last breath on this case and he won.”
Because Sampson’s conviction was vacated, the case cannot be cited or used in any way in future cases brought under the Lacey Act, Shelton said.
Simon & Diane
Last year, Simon and Diane celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Washines, now married 15 years, looked up to them.
“They are a source of inspiration,” she said.
Sampson graduated Central Washington University, and always inspired youth to get an education.
Washines, who also is a CWU alumni, said he inspired her to go beyond high school.
“When you’re a young person and you hear an elder say they believe in you, it’s a very important and sacred thing,” she said. “And that’s why we miss him.”
When two youth were gunned down in a gang shooting not far from Toppenish Middle School in 2009, Sampson, with Diane beside him, assembled a plan to push gangs out.
Sampson met with Cerna, who liked his plan. From there, the two established the nonprofit Community Safety Network, which promotes gang prevention programs, scholarship opportunities, block watch groups and community barbecues and other events.
It happened over a cup of coffee and a handshake, Cerna said.
“When Simon and I made that agreement, Simon said he’d get the Yakama Nation involved and I said I’d get the rest of the community involved,” Cerna said.
Diane became secretary of the network, organizing and promoting events.
“I’m going to miss them both,” Cerna said. “It’s unfortunate, it really is.”
But the Safety Network will continue, he said.
“We’re going to keep it going,” Cerna said.
Diane spent her earlier years as a homemaker but later devoted much of her time to the community, said her daughter Monica Sampson.
Diane volunteered at the school district where she served on various committees, the local food bank, and coordinated Draw the Line, a campaign discouraging underage drinking in town.
“For my mom, I think she just took pride in being involved and doing things for the community,” Monica said.
Her dad loved sports, and always attended his grandchildren’s sports events, she said.
“They cared a lot,” Monica said of her parents. “Growing up, he had us involved in sports. He got my cousin involved in running, 5Ks and stuff. They were loving parents, grandparents, great-grandparents.”
Sampson always shared his culture with others, and would bring salmon to community barbecues.
In Lyle, near were the Klickitat River flows into the Columbia River, Sampson and Slockish organized a cultural exchange to help newer community members there better understand tribal fishing and culture.
“There was a village there and they wanted us out of there because our fishing nets were in the river and they wanted to wind surf,” Slockish said.
The event featured tribal dances, a salmon bake and tribal history was shared, he said.
A foundation in Lyle raised money for the event, he said.
“The town really liked it and some talked about reviving it again,” Slockish said.
Eternal union
Sampson underwent major heart surgery in 2017, his daughter said.
He had trouble with his balance the past five or six months and was briefly admitted to the hospital, where he was tested for COVID-19.
Sampson returned home, and Diane went to the hospital the following day, Monica said.
Sampson died at home before receiving negative test results for the novel coronavirus. Monica said she plans to have his death certificate amended to correct his cause of death. COVID-19 was determined a factor before his test result was returned, she said.
Diane died two weeks later in the hospital. She’s among 31 Yakamas known to have died from COVID-19, according to a report from the Yakama Nation.
“We stood outside her window, but we couldn’t go inside to see her,” Monica said. “It’s really been tough.”
Their funeral services were much shorter than traditional services because of the need for social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus.
Yakama funerals typically last three days with drumming, singing and a dinner.
Simon and Diane are buried next to each other at the 1910 Shaker Church Cemetery in White Swan.