Yakima Valley residents should be prepared to see some snow Sunday and Monday as an arctic air mass makes its way across the Pacific Northwest.
National Weather Service forecasters at the Pendleton, Ore., office are forecasting the likelihood of snow on the floor of the Kittitas and Yakima valleys starting Sunday and increasing through Monday, with precipitation turning to rain later in the week.
The weather service is calling for a winter storm watch from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday for the Cascades, said Roger Cloutier, a forecaster at the Pendleton office. A watch means that a storm is likely to happen.
The current forecast calls for a high of 20 degrees New Year’s Day with increasing clouds through the day and night, with temperatures expected to dip to 12, and a 30% chance of snow on Sunday. That will increase to 90% Sunday night and Monday, and Cloutier said the snow level is expected to be at the valley floor.
The possibility of snow will decrease Monday night and Tuesday, with snow more likely along the Cascade Ridge and rain in the lower elevations.
Temperatures are expected to range from 34 to 36 degrees for the rest of the week, Cloutier said.
Snoqualmie Pass
As of Friday afternoon, Snoqualmie Pass was open to traffic, with oversized vehicles prohibited and traction tires advised, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Summer Derrey, WSDOT spokesperson, said crews were preparing for the coming storm, pre-treating the roads to keep snow from sticking and having crews ready to sand and plow.
She also stressed that drivers should have chains in their car and know how to put them on if they are crossing the pass. While chains are not required for all-wheel-drive vehicles, Derrey said drivers should still have them ready in case they're needed.
The pass was closed earlier this week due to crashes. On Thursday afternoon, a vehicle collided with a tanker hauling sulfuric acid, nearly hitting the tank's drain valve, according to WSDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.