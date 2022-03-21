An 88-year-old woman died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday in Yakima that injured three other people.
The collision occurred at about noon Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the intersection of 48th and Washington avenues in Yakima, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department.
Police said a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo driven by the woman who died in the crash was traveling south on 48th Avenue and attempted to turn east onto Washington Avenue when it was struck head-on by a 2010 Hyundai Tucson. Police say evidence indicates the Aveo appeared to have failed to yield during the turn. The Hyundai came to rest in the eastbound lanes of Washington Avenue, where it was stuck by a 2017 Subaru Forester.
The driver of the Aveo was pronounced dead at the scene. An 86-year-old passenger in the Aveo was initially taken by ambulance to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before she was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The 19-year-old driver of the Hyundai and 51-year-old driver of the Subaru were treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released.
Neither alcohol nor other intoxicants are suspected in the crash.
