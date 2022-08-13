A 73-year-old motorcyclist died of injuries in a collision at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Yakima, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department.
The man was traveling east on Lincoln Avenue, where he tried to change lanes to avoid a stopped delivery vehicle. While doing so, he struck the side of a passing car, lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the delivery van, according to the release.
First responders transported the motorcyclist, who police said was conscious and alert at the time, to Yakima Valley Memorial hospital. However, the motorcyclist’s health deteriorated. The cause of death was blunt force injuries to the body, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The man's identity wasn't released pending next-of-kin notification.
The rider’s failure to yield the right of way when making a lane change was a factor in the collision, the release said.
YPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. Police requested any witnesses or anyone who might have video contact officer Jim Yates at 509-728-6449.
