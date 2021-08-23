The 60th Yakima Sunfair Parade is set for Sept. 25 after its 2020 hiatus due the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will begin at 10 a.m. and follow the same route as previous years, starting at the corner of 16th and Yakima avenues and heading down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue. Judging will take place in the parade staging area from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
The parade, which helps kick off the Central Washington State Fair, follows a route of more than 1½ miles through downtown Yakima and usually lasts about three hours. Yakima Federal Savings and Loan is the presenting sponsor.
Its grand marshal is being kept a secret for now, according to a news release.
Area businesses, schools or organizations wishing to participate may pick up an application at any Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, Ron’s Coins & Collectables, the Yakima Chamber of Commerce or on the parade’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Yakimasunfairparade.
Deadline for entry is midnight Sept. 17. Those with questions should email hollycousens@live.com.
The first Sunfair Parade was held in 1961 in mid-summer, part of a Sunfair, sponsored by the Yakima Sundusters, a promotional group of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce. In 1972, the parade was moved to September to coincide with the opening of the Central Washington State Fair.