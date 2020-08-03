(tncms-asset)1bf0b5f6-d5ee-11ea-ad72-00163ec2aa77(0)(/tncms-asset)
Between 75 and 100 firefighters battled a wildfire Monday evening that threatened homes on Konnowac Pass.
Firefighters planned to monitor the fire overnight.
The residents of 20 homes along Desiree and Chappel Lanes and Konnowac Pass were ordered to evacuate Monday evening by the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management.
The blaze spread to about 500 acres in the early evening, according to the Central Washington interagency communications center. It burned grass and brush.
Aircraft responded to the fire, along with firefighters from the East Valley Fire Department, Districts 4, 5 and 6, the Selah Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management.
No information on containment was available by 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Shortly before 7 p.m., crews were mopping up hot spots and providing structure protection as bulldozers carved fire breaks.
“They’re doing a very good job of assuring these homes are kept safe,” said Horace Ward, senior planner with the Office of Emergency Management.
Helicopters pulled water from nearby sources to drop on the fire. Tanker planes made a 15-minute turnarounds from Rimrock Lake.
The fire was reported about 3:40 p.m., East Valley Fire Department Capt. Andy Babcock said.
