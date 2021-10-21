A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured after being ejected from a vehicle in a collision near Wapato on Thursday afternoon, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies went to the intersection of South Wapato and Branch roads around 1 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash, according to sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort. The boy was ejected through the back window of one of the vehicles and had injuries to his head, Schilperoort said, and was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Later, he was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His condition was not immediately available.
The driver of the vehicle the boy was in and a 1-year-old child also were injured and are expected to recover, Schilperoort said. The driver of the other vehicle had cuts and bruises, the release said.
The sheriff’s traffic division is investigating the crash.
