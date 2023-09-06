A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the August shooting death of a dog found by a father and daughter in the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area.
PETA is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for fatally shooting the 4-year-old female brown mastiff-type dog near the intersection of Bell Telephone and Roza Creek roads on Aug. 20, according to a news release.
A father and daughter found the dog, which had two bullet wounds, Pasado’s Safe Haven reported. The family sought help, but the dog succumbed to injuries on the way to a veterinary clinic. The dog wore a camouflage-color buckle collar.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. There are three ways to submit anonymous tips through Yakima County Crime Stoppers. Anyone with specific details should call 1-800-222-TIPS, visit www.crimestoppersyakco.org or download the P3 Tips app on a mobile device.
Lower Valley cases
PETA has also partnered with Pasado's, an animal sanctuary and rescue organization based in Snohomish County, to offer up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for abusing, killing and dumping five dogs in the Lower Yakima Valley.
Those killings aren’t believed to be related to the most recent case, authorities said. The dogs' bodies were found primarily in Grandview and Sunnyside between March 16 and May 11, according to PETA, which provided information from the sheriff’s office. They were a Doberman, a Rottweiler-type, a German shepherd mix, a heeler-shepherd mix and a pit bull mix.
Four of the dogs were male and one was female. All showed signs of severe abuse, including starvation and injuries consistent with blunt force trauma and being dragged behind a car and tied up with a massive chain, according to PETA's news release.
Due to the varied causes of death, multiple people may be involved, PETA said.
