The Yakima Health District reported 42 additional coronavirus cases Saturday through Monday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,742 since the pandemic started, with deaths remaining at 428. There were 29 cases Saturday, 9 cases Sunday and 4 cases Monday.
Five people were hospitalized Monday, with one intubated. As of Monday, 30,498 people have recovered.
Reopening
The state is slated to fully reopen Wednesday, or earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination.
Statewide, 68.2% of people 16 and up have initiated vaccination as of last week. In Yakima County, 57.6% 16 and up have initiated vaccination and 51.2% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 92.6 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from June 7-20.
Vaccine update
Due to extreme heat, the Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily through Thursday.
First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations without an appointment:
Tuesday
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yakima Battery & Auto Electric, 3402 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westside Market, 500 Euclid St., Grandview
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., City of Yakima Public Works, 2301 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima
4-7 p.m., Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, 10 N. Ninth St., Yakima
Wednesday
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Valley Middle School, 1500 S. 75th Ave., Yakima
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Dr., Yakima
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grocery Outlet, 2600 Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside
4-7 p.m., Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, 10 N. Ninth St., Yakima
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.