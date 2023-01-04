As the Yakima community mourns the loss of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, the family welcomes the public to remember him at a vigil Saturday.

The vigil will be at 6 p.m. at the Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 1103 W. Mead Ave., according to a post by a family member to the Finding Lucian Facebook page.

“Again thank you all so very much for all the condolences and love you have given to Lucian and to us,” the family member said in the post.

Lucian’s body was found last week in the Yakima River 5 miles south of Union Gap, almost four months after the boy was reported missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. An autopsy determined Lucian accidentally drowned.

The family is still finalizing details for a funeral service at a later date, the post said.