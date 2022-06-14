Dog owners and potential dog owners are invited to a 4-H dog seminar Saturday in Union Gap.
Yakima County 4-H and Dr. Jasmin Bardales are hosting the dog seminar, which begins at 10 a.m. in the WSU Extension Conference Room at 2403 S. 18th St. It's open to 4-H families and the public and will provide information on how to help keep dogs healthy and happy, according to a news release.
There will be time after the seminar to ask Bardales dog-related questions. Learn more about the 4-H Dog Project at bit.ly/YHR-dogproject.
