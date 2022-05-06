The 34th annual Cinco de Mayo event is happening this weekend in downtown Sunnyside.
The Cinco de Mayo event will have more than 100 vendors, dancing horses, live entertainment, traditional music and the food stands, according to information from organizers. The annual event, which runs May 6-8, 2022, is one of the largest Hispanic celebrations in the Pacific Northwest.
Saturday will feature a Lil’ Miss Cinco de Mayo pageant at 11 a.m. and the Miss Cinco de Mayo pageant at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, a parade will start at noon and a dancing horse competition at 1 p.m. at Central Park, 559 S. Fourth St.
A carnival will be set up all three days. Friday is “buddy day” at the carnival, where people can buy one ticket, get one free. A $40 wrist band includes unlimited rides and two games.
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at 525 E. Edison Ave. as part of the event, according to the Yakima Health District. People who get vaccinated will receive a $50 gift card, while supplies last.
For more information and a schedule of live performances, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rcincodemayo.
