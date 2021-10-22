A 3-year-old boy seriously injured in a collision near Wapato on Thursday afternoon is in stable condition, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The boy unbuckled himself from a car seat, and his grandmother was reaching toward the rear seat to get him secured and missed a stop sign, according to a news release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
His grandmother, Misty Morrison, 43, of the Hermiston, Ore., area was traveling west on Branch Road around 1 p.m. Thursday, approaching South Wapato Road in a 2011 Ford Fusion. She collided with a 2016 Dodge Dart driven by Jesus Rodriguez-Salcedo, who had the right of way, the Sheriff's Office said.
The boy was ejected through the back window of one of the vehicles and had injuries to his head, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort, and was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
He was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was in stable condition on Friday morning, and was awake and responding to his parents, the Sheriff's Office said.
Morrison and a 1-year-old child also were injured and are expected to recover, Schilperoort said. The driver of the other vehicle had minor cuts, the release said.
The sheriff’s traffic division is investigating the crash.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Sheriff's Office. The age of the child is 3, not 5, as previously reported.
