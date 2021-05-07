A 3-year-old girl died after she was run over by a tractor at a Lower Valley farm Friday.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakima County Fire District 5 went to the 6400 block of Sunnyside-Mabton Highway around 3:30 p.m. for a report of an injured girl, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The girl was taken in someone’s vehicle to Sunnyside Hospital before deputies arrived, and she died there, the release said.
Deputies said the child was riding in the bucket of a front-end loader on the tractor, which was driven by her father, the release said. The girl either fell out or came out of the bucket and was run over by one of the tractor’s wheels, the release said.
Deputies said intoxicants were not a factor in the incident, which is being investigated by the sheriff’s traffic unit. No names are being released at this time, the release said.