Yakima School District is moving three elementary schools to remote learning on Thursday and Friday because of staff shortages.
In an announcement, the district said McKinley, Barge-Lincoln and Robertson elementary schools will move to remote learning this week because of staff illness and quarantine.
Families should visit the school websites and Parentsquare for more information.
COVID-19 cases have been rising in Yakima County in the past two weeks because of the omicron variant.
The Wapato Public Schools has canceled its K-8 after-school program through Jan. 21 due to staffing challenges related to the COVID surge, the district said.
In a letter to families, Wapato Superintendent Kelly Garza said the district is preparing for the possibility of remote learning for a limited time. Schools have begun the process of assigning Chromebooks to students, she said.
“If we do have to return to remote learning for a short period of time you can expect to hear from your student’s school/teacher with details about the structure or the remote learning day,” she wrote.
