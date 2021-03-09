Yakima Valley Memorial is urging eligible residents to get vaccinated Tuesday and Wednesday as the hospital seeks to fill up its 250 available vaccine appointments.
Register online for an appointment here. Individuals who do not have internet access can call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127 to get help with scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Those who qualify under Phase A and Phase 1B-Tier 1:
- High-risk healthcare workers and first responders
- Long-term care facility residents
- All other workers at risk in health care settings
- All people 65 years or older
- All people 50 years or older in multi-generational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild)
- Educators and staff for pre-K through 12th grade
- Child care providers
All eligible individuals under Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 can schedule appointments across all locations currently scheduling appointments. For a list of locations, visit the Yakima Health District website. Educators and staff for pre-K through 12th grade do not need to wait for their employer to organize a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and are encouraged to schedule their appointments as soon as they can in any available location.