vaccine local

Stan Helmka of Yakima receives his first shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from Annie Edwards, a labor and delivery nurse from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, during a vaccination event at Horizon Pharmacy in Wapato on Feb. 13

 Donald W. Meyers, Yakima Herald-Republic file

Yakima Valley Memorial is urging eligible residents to get vaccinated Tuesday and Wednesday as the hospital seeks to fill up its 250 available vaccine appointments.

Register online for an appointment here. Individuals who do not have internet access can call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127 to get help with scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Those who qualify under Phase A and Phase 1B-Tier 1:

  • High-risk healthcare workers and first responders 
  • Long-term care facility residents
  • All other workers at risk in health care settings 
  • All people 65 years or older
  • All people 50 years or older in multi-generational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild)
  • Educators and staff for pre-K through 12th grade
  • Child care providers

All eligible individuals under Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 can schedule appointments across all locations currently scheduling appointments. For a list of locations, visit the Yakima Health District website. Educators and staff for pre-K through 12th grade do not need to wait for their employer to organize a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and are encouraged to schedule their appointments as soon as they can in any available location.

Margaux Maxwell reports for the Yakima Herald-Republic and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. She can be reached at mmaxwell@yakimaherald.com

Digital News Director

Margaux Maxwell reports for the Yakima Herald-Republic and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. She can be reached at mmaxwell@yakimaherald.com.