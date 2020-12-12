Yakima Health District officials reported 222 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 17,280 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Forty-six people were hospitalized Saturday, up one from Friday. The county has had an average of 221 new cases per day over the past seven days.
Five people were intubated Thursday. A total of 13,321 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 516 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 17-Nov. 30. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee extended sweeping restrictions through Jan. 4 in an effort to curb COVID’s spread throughout Washington.