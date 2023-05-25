Memorial Day is a federally recognized holiday, observed on the last Monday of May. The holiday honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Several events will take place this Memorial Day weekend around the Yakima Valley. Here’s a list:
Grandview Cemetery
American Legion personal will decorate the graves of veterans buried at the Grandview Cemetery, East Elm Street and North Willoughby Road, with American flags starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Those interested in participating can pick up instructions, maps, flags and tools at the cemetery stage.
A Memorial Day ceremony is planned at 11 a.m. Monday at the Grandview cemetery stage. U.S. flags will fly from sunrise to noon in honor of Memorial Day.
Also on Monday, the flags adorning veterans’ graves will be removed and returned to storage. The flags-out process will start at 6 p.m.
Zillah
The city of Zillah will host at 5K for the Fallen at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 1005 Vintage Valley Parkway. The 5K run/walk is a living memorial in honor of fallen military heroes and participants are encouraged to wear blue.
Visit https://yhne.ws/zillahmemorialrun to register early. For more information, contact Michael Grayum at mgrayum@cityofzillah.us.
Following the 5K, the Zillah American Legion and the city of Zillah will unveil a monument honoring Gold Star families at 10 a.m.
Tahoma Cemetery
A Memorial Day mass is planned at 10 a.m. Monday at the Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima. All are welcome.
The cemetery is at 1802 Tahoma Ave. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all weekend.
Wapato Reservation Cemetery
The Wapato American Legion and the Yakama Warriors Association will hold a Memorial Day ceremony honoring veterans at 11 a.m. Monday.
The Wapato Reservation Cemetery is at 5161 W. Wapato Road, Wapato.
Sunnyside
Members of the VFW, American Legion, AMVETS and guests will meet at 6 a.m. Saturday, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens on Van Belle Road in Sunnyside to place 1,900 American flags on the graves on veterans.
If you know of a veteran without a flag on their grave, contact Bill Ingram at 509-830-4554.
Breakfast will be provide by the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for those who helped place flags at the VFW Hall at 615 N. Ave., Sunnyside.
On Monday, two Memorial Day Services will take place, the first at 9:30 a.m. at Outlook Cemetery on Gap Road south of W. Sunnyside Road. The second sis the main service, at 11 a.m., will take place at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery at 7800 Van Belle Rd., at the War Veterans Memorial.
At the main service, the names of all local veterans that have passed away in the last 12 months will be read aloud, names of Sunnyside veterans killed in action during America's wars since World War I will be read, a wreath laying ceremony, 21-gun salute, TAPS will be played and doves will be released by AMVET member Henry Ebbelaar. LTC Timothy Horn, commander of the Yakima Firing Center will be the guest speaker.
If you have an event to share with readers, email the information to sshields@yakimaherald.com or news@yakimaherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.