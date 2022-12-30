The year 2022 was full of milestones in the Yakima Valley.
Some of the changes were gradual, such as the lifting of pandemic restrictions. Others were unambiguous — Tacoma-based MultiCare's decision to acquire Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
The community debated plans for solar farms and a regional crime center. The Nelson Dam was removed on the Naches River. It was a tough year for apples and cherries because of a cold, snowy spring, but the Yakima Valley largely escaped the wildfires and smoke which have dominated recent summers.
Some of the changes involved grassroots efforts where change might not be visible right away, such as Yakima’s joint task force to prevent domestic violence and Yakima Valley Partners, which aims to get kids and families in the Lower Yakima Valley the resources they need to succeed.
Each year, the Yakima Herald-Republic staff members put together a list of 10 stories of note. Here’s our list for 2022, in no particular order. You’ll find two significant omissions — Cooper Kupp’s victory in the Super Bowl and MarJon Beauchamp’s selection in the NBA Draft — which will be covered in detail in Sunday’s sports section.
MultiCare acquires Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Amid a year of financial struggles for health care institutions across the state, MultiCare Health System announced on Oct. 21 that it will acquire Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Memorial will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Under the agreement, MultiCare will invest in new programs, implement an integrated electronic health record, strengthen the hospital’s role as a regional health care hub and “help provide a sustainable future for Yakima’s only hospital,” a news release said.
MultiCare President Florence Chang and CEO Bill Robertson, who toured Memorial on the day of the acquisition announcement, said oncology, orthopedics, neuroscience and cardiology are four major areas of clinical care which will be enhanced in Yakima.
Memorial has a 226-bed hospital in Yakima, primary care practices and specialty care, including cardiac care, among other services. Tacoma-based MultiCare is a not-for-profit health care system, and the largest locally governed health system in the state. It has 11 other hospitals in the state.
— Joel Donofrio
Lucian Munguia goes missing at Sarg Hubbard
A 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Sept. 10, launching a search that would involve hundreds of people, boats, dive teams and drones. Searchers scoured trails, bodies of water and wooded areas around the park in search of the boy, who is autistic and nonverbal.
In the weeks and months that followed, Lucian’s parents, extended family members and the community have not stopped searching for Lucian. The family has offered a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old’s return or for information regarding his whereabouts.
Yakima police investigators say there appears to be no foul play in Lucian’s disappearance.
Lucian loves sea life. He spent his days either swimming or learning about different types of sea creatures like sharks, dolphins and even sea anemones.
On his 5th birthday, less than a month after his disappearance, nearly 100 community members attended a sea themed-celebration and a candlelit vigil.
— Santiago Ochoa
Cold, snowy spring produces smaller cherry, apple harvests
Two of the Yakima Valley’s most important fruit crops, cherries and apples, fell short of previous years’ harvests as cold and snowy spring weather affected farmers.
Both the cherry and apple crops had a late start with below-freezing temperatures and a mid-April snowfall affecting flower development and pollination, especially for cherry trees.
The Northwest Cherry Growers reported a regional harvest of 13.3 million boxes this year, a 34.5% decline from the harvest of 20.3 million 20-pound boxes in 2021.
Cherry growing districts in Washington saw the third-coldest April temperatures and most May and June precipitation since 1948, and those weather conditions resulted in a smaller and later-developing crop, said B.J. Thurlby, Northwest Cherry Growers president.
Apples didn’t fare much better, with the Washington State Tree Fruit Association predicting 108.7 million standard 40-pound boxes would be harvested statewide in 2022, an 11.1% decrease from last year’s crop of 122.3 million boxes.
While final predictions weren’t available as the apple harvest continued into late October, WSTFA President Jon DeVaney said the cool spring weather caused an uneven crop load and maturity of fruit, with a two-week delay in crop development for most apple varieties in the state.
— Joel Donofrio
Shooting outside Eisenhower
A 16-year-old was killed in a parking lot at Eisenhower High School on March 15.
Shawn Dwight Tolbert was a student at Yakima Online when he and a group of three other teens walked across the parking lot near Zaepfel Stadium and got into a confrontation with a group of Eisenhower students, according to court documents. Tolbert challenged an 18-year-old Ike student to a fight, the documents said, and as they squared off, Tolbert’s then-15-year-old cousin opened fire, hitting Tolbert and the Ike student.
Yakima police, along with officers from federal, state and county agencies, responded to the school in force as Eisenhower, Wilson Middle School and Whitney Elementary School were placed on lockdown.
Tolbert and the Ike student were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, with Tolbert transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died.
Tolbert’s cousin was arrested and initially charged in Yakima County Juvenile Court with second-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a gun on school property and nine first-degree assault charges. Prosecutors said Tolbert’s cousin did not meet the full criteria to be tried as an adult.
He pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault. He was sentenced in October to confinement in juvenile rehabilitation until his 21st birthday.
— Donald W. Meyers
Nordstrom Rack coming, Sears closes
Clothing retailer Nordstrom Inc. announced in September it will open a Nordstrom Rack store adjacent to the Valley Mall in Union Gap in fall 2023 at the former Bed, Bath & Beyond.
Nordstrom Rack offers discounted prices on apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the brands sold at Nordstrom, which started as a shoe store in 1901. The company's off-price retail division is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom, officials said, and has a devoted following.
As the mall prepared to welcome a new tenant, the community said goodbye to Sears. The company has been gradually closing hundreds of stores across the country since filing for bankruptcy in 2018.
California-based Eldon W. Gottschalk and Associates, which is handling the store’s liquidation sales, said the Sears at the Valley Mall was expected to close by Nov. 20. That was later pushed back to Dec. 18.
Earlier in 2022, more than 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country announced they would close, including the store across from the Mid Valley Mall in Sunnyside at 1702 E. Gregory Ave.
— Tammy Ayer
Political boundaries change after a big debate
The 2022 midterm elections unfolded against a backdrop of redistricting changes, fueling discussions about political participation and voting rights, especially for Latino and Indigenous voters in the Yakima Valley.
The court approved the new maps for use in the 2022 election cycle. Voters elected Central Washington’s first Latina state senator, Republican Nikki Torres, and returned Republican incumbents to office, but there is still some uncertainty over the changes.
Two lawsuits are pending over the new 15th District, which was a sticking point during statewide redistricting negotiations.
A group of Latino voters from the Yakima Valley sued the state of Washington in January alleging violations of the federal Voting Rights Act and an intentional dilution of Hispanic voters’ influence in the district that splits Yakima and Pasco, covers parts of five counties, and has a 50.02% Latino voter majority.
A second lawsuit, brought by Sunnyside resident and former political candidate Benancio Garcia in March, alleges the boundaries of a Yakima Valley voting district constitute illegal racial gerrymandering.
The cases were both filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, and bench trials scheduled for 2023 will be heard by Judge Robert S. Lasnik.
— Kate Smith
Clouds sentenced following mass murder in White Swan
Sadness mixed with anger in a federal courtroom in Yakima on Oct. 12, when James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud were sentenced for their convictions in a 2019 mass killing on the Yakama Reservation.
The Clouds were accused of a shooting rampage at a remote trailer in Medicine Valley just west of White Swan. John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas, 49, Thomas Hernandez, 36, and Dennis Overacker, 61, were killed.
There were two survivors – a young woman who was struck in the shoulder as he shielded her infant son as shots were being fired and her friend, who was pelted with birdshot in the head and shoulder.
Fleeing from the scene, the Clouds happened upon a family, held a gun to a boy’s head and demanded his parents to hand over keys to their truck. They took the boy, who was able to get free after jumping from the moving truck.
Yakama County Sheriff Bob Udell called it the most violent case the area had seen in recent history.
The Clouds were charged separately in U.S. District Court with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury.
James Cloud, 39, was tried first. A jury convicted him of four counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and carjacking. Hours later, Donovan Cloud pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm while committing a violent crime in an agreement that shielded him from murder charges.
James Cloud received four life sentences and his 35-year-old cousin, Donovan Cloud, was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison.
Donovan Cloud’s plea agreement concerned Justice Stanley A. Bastian, who paused to ask federal prosecutors if they were sure they wanted to proceed with its terms.
— Phil Ferolito
Toppenish School District and the Cernas
Staff, alumni and community members raised concerns about Toppenish School District leadership throughout 2022.
A district-commissioned report in January found allegations that Toppenish High School staff Bertha and John “Johnny” L. Cerna had an inappropriately close relationship with a student were credible. The two were fired after the report was released. Johnny is the son of Superintendent John M. Cerna.
In September, Bertha Cerna was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and furnishing liquor to a minor. No criminal charges have been filed against Johnny Cerna. The couple filed for divorce in November.
A state audit report released in November found the district improperly paid thousands of dollars to Superintendent John M. Cerna and his son, and the district lacked adequate controls over travel and athletic spending. The audit said the district didn't have a valid contract with the superintendent.
The district also has faced two lawsuits from staff alleging retaliation.
The Toppenish school board in December ordered Cerna to repay about $20,000, and said it will discuss his contract in January.
— Vanessa Ontiveros
COVID-19 restrictions lifted
In Yakima County, the first few months of 2022 were underscored by a meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths because of the omicron variant. For a week in late January, daily case counts hovered over 1,000.
As the months went by, COVID-19 activity began to decrease. By March, the state’s indoor mask mandate was lifted and most schools went mask optional. A month later, daily case counts in Yakima County began dropped to double and even single digits.
COVID-19 vaccines were made available to children as young as 6 months in June. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine was distributed to the public this fall, targeting omicron.
Gov. Jay Inslee dropped the vaccine mandate for government workers and volunteers on Oct. 31. The Yakima Health District rescinded its own public health emergency, marking a shift in focus away from COVID-centric programming going into 2023.
— Santiago Ochoa
Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo
Sunnyside was struck by a tragic gang shooting in May, when a 13-year-old boy was accused of opening fire at a Cinco de Mayo event. Five were injured and residents spoke about their outrage at the subsequent city council meeting, but charges against the teenage suspect were dropped after a key witness, another juvenile, did not cooperate.
The Cinco de Mayo shooting was not an isolated incident. Tagging, shootings and assault increased this year and were driven by gangs. Sunnyside residents noticed increased gunfire and gang activity.
The city and schools stepped up in response. Gang prevention specialists are working in Sunnyside’s middle schools. Police were implementing community-oriented strategies. Officers conducted neighborhood walk-throughs and prioritized friendly conversations and code enforcement. Public art covers graffiti on some fences and walls.
The city shook up the police department in November by firing then-Police Chief Albert Escalera, citing increased crime, officer-involved shootings and reported misconduct in the department in a press release. The interim commander, Robert Laymen, has said the department will continue using policing strategies adopted during 2022.
— Jasper Kenzo Sundeen
