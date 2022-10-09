It’s almost time to cast votes in the 2022 general election, the first to elect officials under new voting boundaries.
Congressional and state legislative candidates are all running in districts with new boundaries after routine redistricting done each decade.
“I really think the federal contests drive turnout in these elections,” Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said in an interview this past week. “But, again, this is kind of an interesting ballot because we’re still running out the redistricting on the commissioners.”
All three Yakima County Commission positions will appear on the ballot this year under newly drawn districts that were part of a voting rights settlement. The candidates will be selected as single-district members, meaning voters will only see the candidates running in their district on their ballot.
“You will not and you should not see all the commissioners on your ballot. It’s (by) district only,” Ross said. “We’ve had some confusion on that.”
All other county offices will appear on the ballot, as will a series of special issues affecting Selah and schools in Union Gap, East Valley and Mabton.
Here’s an outline of the races and issues appearing on this year’s ballot. Ballots will be mailed around Oct. 21 and are due on Nov. 8.
Federal races
In Central Washington’s Congressional District 4, incumbent Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside will face off against Democrat Doug White of Yakima.
Voters eliminated a wide field of Republican challengers in the primary, securing Newhouse his spot in the general election with 25.49% of the vote to White’s 25.11%, according to statewide results from the Office of the Secretary of State.
White is a global project manager and traveled for the role before returning home to Yakima. Newhouse operates an 880-acre farm in the Yakima Valley and previously served as the director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture. He’s a former member of the state House.
Another lawmaker in Congress, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat, faces a challenger in Pasco’s Tiffany Smiley, a Republican.
Murray won 52.22% to Smiley’s 33.69% in the primary, according to statewide results.
Murray has represented Washington in the Senate since 1993. Before that, she was a state senator and preschool teacher. Smiley has been a veterans advocate since 2005 and previously worked as a triage nurse.
State races
Voters selected Democrat incumbent Steve Hobbs and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to advance in the contest for secretary of state, the lead role in the office responsible for supervising and certifying elections.
Hobbs, who was appointed to the secretary of state position in 2021 to replace Kim Wyman, won 39.93% to Anderson’s 12.81% in the primary.
State Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, registered as a write-in candidate in the race after no Republicans survived the primary. Anderson is running as a nonpartisan candidate.
Klippert, who ran for Newhouse’s congressional seat earlier this year but was eliminated in the primary, is a Benton County Sheriff’s deputy. He has represented District 8 in the state House since 2008.
In legislative offices in District 13, Republican incumbents Sen. Judy Warnick of Moses Lake, Rep. Tom Dent of Moses Lake and Rep. Alex Ybarra of Quincy are running unopposed.
District 14’s Rep. Chris Corry, a Republican from Yakima, faces Laurene Contreras of Toppenish, who stated no party preference.
Corry won 68.02% to Contreras’ 31.34% in the primary.
Also in District 14, Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, a Republican from Goldendale, faces Yakima business owner and attorney Liz Hallock, who stated no party preference.
In the primary, Mosbrucker won 64.88% to Hallock’s 20.63%.
Nikki Torres, a Republican from Pasco, and Lindsey Keesling, a Democrat from Yakima are vying for the District 15 seat held by Republican Sen. Jim Honeyford since 1999.
Torres was the only candidate to appear on the primary ballot in August, earning 94.25% of the vote, but Keesling qualified for the general election in a write-in campaign. She won about 2.3% of the vote across the district and needed 1% to qualify.
Republican Rep. Bruce Chandler of Granger faces no challengers for reelection to his District 15 seat, and Republican Bryan Sandlin of Zillah is the only candidate vying for the District 15 seat held by Rep. Jeremie Dufault of Selah. Dufault is not seeking reelection as new maps put his residence in District 14.
County races
In Yakima County’s District 1, incumbent Commissioner Amanda McKinney, a Republican, faces Democrat Angie Girard. Girard was a write-in candidate in the primary and won 13% of the vote. McKinney won 86.96% of the vote.
McKinney’s office is the only one up for a full four-year term in 2022. In Districts 2 and 3, candidates are running for a two-year term to get the offices back to a staggered election cycle.
Republican Kyle Curtis and Democrat Dulce Gutierrez are seeking the District 2 seat currently held by Republican Commissioner Ron Anderson, who is not running for reelection.
Curtis won 54.83% in the primary to Gutierrez’s 33.78%.
In District 3, Commissioner LaDon Linde, a Sunnyside Republican, faces one challenger, Steve Saunders, a Republican from Wapato.
Linde held 56.35% to Saunders’ 43.65% in the primary.
All other Yakima County offices are up for election in 2022.
Yakima County Clerk office specialist and in-court clerk Billie Maggard faces Yakima County Clerk senior accountant Mischa Venables in the contest for county clerk. Both are Republicans.
Maggard won 40.43% to Venables’ 31.81% in the primary, according to county results. Current Clerk Tracey Slagle did not seek reelection.
The only other contested county race is that for coroner, where incumbent Jim Curtice faces deputy coroner Marshall Slight. Both are Republicans.
Curtice won 79.83% of the primary vote to Slight’s 20.17%.
Republican Jacob Tate is the sole candidate for assessor, with incumbent Dave Cook retiring. Ross, a Republican, is the sole candidate for Yakima County auditor.
Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic, Sheriff Robert Udell and Treasurer Ilene Thomson, all Republicans and unopposed, are running for reelection.
Gary Hintze and Wes Gano are also vying for the nonpartisan District Court judge Position 1. Brian Sanderson, Donald Engel and Alfred G. Schweppe, all unopposed, are running for judge positions 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
Advisory votes and special issues
Two advisory votes are on the ballot, allowing voters across the state to advise the Legislature whether they favor a tax increase passed during the most recent legislative session. One asks about an increase in the tax on aircraft fuel, and the other asks about premiums imposed on transportation network companies to provide workers compensation to drivers.
Yakima County voters will decide whether to renew a 25-cent per $1,000 property tax levy for emergency medical services.
In Selah, voters will consider a request by the City Council to issue $12.7 million in bonds for a law and justice center that would house the police department and municipal court.
The Union Gap School District and Mabton School District are requesting bonds for school construction and safety projects. A capital levy is on the ballot for East Valley School District voters to expand the Central Middle School commons.
