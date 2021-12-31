2021 in review in the Yakima Valley: Kids back the classroom, record heat and a surging housing market

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to dominate daily life in the Yakima Valley in 2021, with one major development: Vaccines were a game-changer in efforts to fight the virus. Masks and social distancing remained commonplace as businesses, schools and workplaces reopened with precautions.
But the pandemic wasn't the only news. Yakima Valley residents experienced a year with record heat, wildfires and major political changes. Housing prices increased and the Legislature approved historic legislation that will change the way farmworkers are paid.
Here’s a look at some of the big stories of 2021 locally:
COVID ups and downs
Yakima County saw two surges of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in 2021 — the first in early January, and then another in late summer and early fall tied to the delta variant. Both strained local hospitals. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, 611 people have died of COVID-19 in Yakima County. More than 300 of those deaths occurred in 2021.
There were positive trends, too. Vaccination efforts ramped up in January, with lifesaving doses first going to those most at risk and essential workers. People anxiously waited to meet the criteria for eligibility in the early part of the year, with health care clinics and pharmacies distributing vaccines.
On March 31, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard opened a drive-thru vaccine clinic at State Fair Park that delivered thousands of doses. As time went on, the Yakima Health District and other partners brought vaccines to farmworkers, fairs, farmers markets, rodeos and businesses.
By early summer, case counts and hospitalizations had declined. Workers returned to their offices as students prepared for in-person school in the fall. It seemed the worst of the pandemic was over. Then came delta. It was highly contagious, causing record-high hospitalizations and deaths. Daily case counts reported in September and October regularly reached 200 to 300 new cases in a single day. There were 65 COVID-19 deaths reported in September, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.
While cases and hospitalizations again dropped in December, local health officials are preparing for another increase because of the new omicron variant. As of the last week of December, 67% of Yakima County residents ages 12 and older were fully vaccinated.
— Tammy Ayer
Vaccine mandates and a return to classrooms
After months of virtual learning in 2020, Yakima Valley students and teachers were back in classrooms this year. Early fall saw a rise in COVID cases among school-aged kids, particularly those too young to be vaccinated, but schools remained open, with a handful of class closures. Schools required social distancing and mask wearing. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in kids 12 and older on May 10, and for children ages 5-11 on Nov. 2.
Following August announcements from Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington educators and health care workers were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID or receive a religious or medical exemption by mid-October. Few Yakima Valley educators left their positions over the requirement. Most local districts had 80% to 90% of their staff fully vaccinated by the deadline, with most others receiving exemptions. Statewide, about 90% of educators were fully vaccinated.
Local hospitals reported the majority of their staff as fully vaccinated prior to the deadline. Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital had 26 staff members leave over the mandate out of approximately 3,000 employees.
— Vanessa Ontiveros
Heat wave
High heat in 2021 shattered records in Yakima County and wilted fruit harvests.
As a heat dome settled over the Pacific Northwest in June and July, Yakima County saw temperatures soar to triple digits, hitting a record 113 degrees on June 29, breaking a record set 50 years earlier, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat prompted the city to open cooling centers at the Washington Fruit Community Center and the Harman Center, while Camp Hope and Spirit Alive Church offered places for people to escape the high temperatures.
While people took shelter in air conditioning, Yakima Valley’s fruit crops were not so lucky.
The heat wave hit at the same time cherries started ripening, prompting growers to scramble to save as much of the fruit as possible. Growers estimate that 20% of the crop was lost to the heat, with the Yakima Valley among the hardest hit.
Heat was also a factor in a reduction in the annual apple harvest, with smaller crops of Honeycrisp, Gala and Red Delicious apples, according to the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
Valley wine-grape growers reported that the grapes they harvested were coming in smaller, due in part to the heat wave, but said it also resulted in the grapes having a greater concentration of flavor.
Pears, however, exceeded forecasts, according to growers and Pear Bureau Northwest.
— Donald W. Meyers
Property values rise in hot housing market
High demand for Yakima County housing boosted home sale prices and property values, influenced by a low inventory of houses and changing work and lifestyle trends due to the pandemic.
There were 2,790 homes sold between January and October 2021, according to Kristi Wilbert, who tracks Yakima County home sales data through her “Headwaters: The Source” newsletter. That’s a 15.3% increase over the 2,420 homes sold during the same 10 months of 2020.
In the first 10 months of 2021, the average home price in Yakima County rose to $323,868, compared to a $276,587 average in 2020. That’s a 17.1% increase, Wilbert reported.
The trend of increasing home sales and prices also is reflected in data from the Lower Yakima Valley Association of Realtors, which reported an increase in homes sold and a 9.5% increase in the average home price between October 2020 and October 2021.
Realtors say more people working from home during the pandemic has led some Yakima Valley residents to remodel rather than sell their homes, while residents of Western Washington have sought more affordable homes “over the mountains” since they can telecommute more often.
It all adds up to higher assessments, which this past year were based on market values for Jan. 1, 2021, Yakima County Assessor Dave Cook said. And the average home price was $279,190 at the start of 2021, an increase of 12.6% from the previous year.
— Joel Donofrio
Overtime changes for agriculture workers
Lawmakers approved historic changes in overtime pay for agricultural workers in 2021. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, ag employees must receive overtime pay after working 55 hours in a week. In 2023, overtime starts after working 48 hours a week; and beginning Jan. 1, 2024, after working 40 hours.
The Washington State Legislature approved the changes following a Washington Supreme Court ruling that struck down the overtime exemption for the dairy industry. The plaintiffs in the case, who worked at a dairy farm near Sunnyside, received a $1 million settlement.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law in May during a ceremony at the UFCW Local 1439 Union Hall in Yakima.
The bill followed a Washington Supreme Court ruling that struck down the overtime exemption for the dairy industry; the plaintiffs in the case, who worked at a dairy farm near Sunnyside, received a $1 million settlement.
Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, introduced the bill to phase in the requirements. King and many in the agriculture industry worried that the court ruling opened a potential requirement to pay workers retroactive overtime for three years, which would likely bankrupt farms even though they were following current law. The new legislation, while gradually establishing overtime pay for farm employees, retroactively prohibits the award of unpaid overtime to workers under the overtime exemption rules that existed on Nov. 4, 2020.
After signing the bill in Yakima, Inslee said he believes the final version reflected cooperation from all, including growers and farmworker advocates, and that the agriculture industry will make it work, as other industry sectors have.
— Joel Donofrio
Voting rights settlement
A lawsuit alleging that Yakima County’s election system disenfranchises Latino voters resulted in a settlement that will change the way county commissioners will be elected in the future.
Seattle-based immigrant rights group OneAmerica filed the lawsuit in July 2020. A settlement was reached in August.
The settlement required new commission district boundaries, one with a Latino majority; ended at-large candidacies; and forced election of all three commission seats in 2022.
This comes on the heels of Linde’s narrow win over challenger Autumn Torres for District 3 in November. The settlement was a topic during the campaign.
Yakima County has three commission districts, one covering Yakima and much of the Upper Valley, a second spanning a majority of the Lower Valley and the Yakama Reservation, and a third encompassing East Valley and parts of the Lower Valley.
The settlement changed that. A new map split the county in half, with upper and lower districts and a third district covering most of the city of Yakima.
Previously, commissioners were selected only by voters in their respective districts in primary elections but became at-large candidates in general elections, meaning they were selected by voters countywide. The settlement requires district-based candidacy throughout the entire election process.
— Phil Ferolito
Schneider Springs Fire
The Schneider Springs Fire, which was started by lightning in a remote part of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest 18 miles northwest of Naches, was the largest wildfire in Washington state in 2021. It burned from early August well into October, covering about 170 square miles.
Firefighting resources were limited nationally with a large number of fires burning and COVID-related staffing shortages, but the blaze near Naches drew fire teams from across the U.S. and Canada. There were nearly 700 people assigned to the fire at one point in September, according to incident reports.
About 400 to 450 households were affected by evacuation notices near Schneider Springs, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management Director Tony Miller. Miller said no structures were destroyed, no deaths were reported, and there were 17 minor injuries sustained by firefighters.
Land closures by the U.S. Forest Service and Washington state Department of Natural Resources limited recreation in the late summer months, as did unhealthy levels of smoke. Yakima had just six days of good air quality in the first month of the Schneider Springs Fire, with other days reaching moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy levels, according to measures from the state Department of Ecology. The poor air quality also impacted schools and sports..
— Kate Smith
Newhouse vote
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse made history in 2021 when he joined nine fellow Republicans to impeach then-President Donald Trump.
Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, said he cast his vote to impeach the outgoing president “with heavy heart and clear resolve” on the single count of inciting an insurrection.
House members accused Trump of inciting his followers to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. It was the first time in history that so many members of the president’s own party voted for impeachment.
Newhouse was joined by U.S. Rep Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Vancouver, in the vote.
The U.S Senate voted 57-43 to convict Trump, falling 10 short of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority.
Newhouse, who had voted against Trump’s prior impeachment in 2020 and was state vice-chairman of Trump’s re-election campaign, joined a lawsuit to challenge some of the election results. He said Trump failed in his duty to defend the Constitution when he did not send help to the besieged Capitol Building despite numerous pleas.
His decision caused a backlash in the conservative-trending Central Washington district, with state and Yakima County Republican leaders condemning Newhouse’s vote.
It also inspired several Republicans to announce their plans to challenge him in the Aug. 2 primary. Among the Republicans who have announced are former gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp, Grandview resident Benancio Garcia III, Kennewick Republican state Rep. Brad Klippert, Prosser businessman Jerrod Sessler and Selah resident Corey Gibson.
Democrat Doug White has also said he will run in the Aug. 2 primary, where the top two move on to the November election regardless of their party.
— Donald W. Meyers
Parker Doe
On Oct. 14, investigators exhumed the remains of a woman buried in an unmarked grave west of Yakima. The exhumation of Parker Doe to extract her DNA was among the significant developments in an investigation that began more than 30 years ago.
She is known as Parker Doe because she was found on Feb. 16, 1988, near the unincorporated town of Parker. Doe is believed to be Native, approximately 30 to 39 years old, and was petite. The manner of Doe's death is presumed to be homicide because of where she was found. Authorities estimated she lay there for four to 10 months.
In early September, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice released a new digital portrait of Doe, who was buried in 1989 without her skull. It had been taken to Central Washington University in Ellensburg several months after she was found for facial reconstruction using clay.
Doe's skull was rediscovered at Central early last summer and transported to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. Doe's remains were also taken there after the exhumation, and the investigation into her identity — and how she died — continues.
— Tammy Ayer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.