Here's a look at Fourth of July events planned this weekend in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys:
Friday
• 11 a.m. Parade in Ellensburg. Parade begins at Rosewood Community off East Umptanum Road. 50’s theme car show, music and hot dogs. Info: Terri, 509-925-1220.
• 2 to 10 p.m. Fourth of July Carnival at State Fair Park in Yakima. Carnival ride wristbands: $30. Details: www.statefairpark.org/events
• 7:30 p.m. Annual PRCA Rodeo “Where the West Still Lives” at the Toppenish Rodeo Grounds, 600 S. Division St. in Toppenish. 1-day and 2-day passes: $10-$18 ages 6-12; $12-$20 seniors and veterans, $15-$25 for 13 and older. www.toppenishrodeo.com/tickets
Saturday
• 7 a.m. Toppenish Lions Club’s annual breakfast at Post Office Park between Jefferson and West First avenues. Pancakes, eggs and sausages will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Details: www.toppenishrodeo.com/rodeo/schedule
• 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Red, White and Blues Festival in downtown Prosser. Free event, features games, face painting, live music and more. Details at www.tourprosser.com
• 11 a.m. Wild West July Parade in Toppenish. Staging begins at 8 a.m. at the Rodeo Grounds. Parade heads west on Fourth Avenue and ends at C Street. Details: www.visittoppenish.com
• 11 a.m. Pioneer Days Parade in Cle Elum. Parade runs between First Street between Peoh and Pennsylvania avenues. Parade float participants meet at the corner of Railroad and Pennsylvania avenues. Details: www.kittitascountychamber.com/pioneer-days-parade/
• Noon to 10 p.m. Fourth of July Carnival at State Fair Park in Yakima. Carnival ride wristbands: $30. Details: www.statefairpark.org/events
Sunday, July 4
• 7 to 9 a.m. Kiwanis Youth Fishing Derby at Hansen Ponds in Cle Elum. For kids ages 3-14. Details: business.kittitascountychamber.com/events/calendar
• 10 a.m. Prosser’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July. Begins with a car show from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Prosser City Park; Kiddie parade at 10:30 a.m., Little Miss Prosser Pageant at 11:30 a.m. and evening fireworks at Housel Middle (weather permitting).
• Noon to 10 p.m. 4th of July at State Fair Park in Yakima. Includes food vendors, a kids zone with free face painting and activities, a beer garden from 3 to 9 p.m. and cornhole demonstrations, live music begins at 5 p.m.
Free shuttle service from three locations: The Eisenhower High School parking lot off of Tieton Drive, the Gateway Shopping Center on Fair Avenue, and Wide Hollow Elementary School. Pickup goes from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. with return trips from 10:30 p.m. to midnight. Yakima Transit passengers are reminded that masks are required for all – those fully vaccinated and not fully vaccinated – on public transportation due to federal and state mandates. Details: www.statefairpark.org/events/2021/4th-of-july-celebration
• Noon to 10 p.m. Fourth of July Carnival at State Fair Park in Yakima. Carnival ride wristbands: $35. Details: www.statefairpark.org/events
• 1 to 10 p.m. Independence Day Celebration at Wye Park in Cle Elum. Includes kid zone, food trucks, beer garden, fireworks. Details: business.kittitascountychamber.com/events/calendar
• 4 p.m. 2021 Patriot Night Under the Lights at the Rodeo Arena in Ellensburg. Cost: $40-$50. Features live music with Joe Nichols and Huckleberry Road, food vendors and beer garden, music begins at 7 p.m. Details: www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com/events/2021/patriot-night-under-the-lights#buy
• 9 p.m. Sunnyside 4th of July at Clem Senn Field, South 16th Avenue in Sunnyside. Due to health restrictions the field is not open to the public. Fireworks can be viewed from other venues. Details at www.cometothesun.com/sunnyside-wa-events.asp
• 9 to 10:30 p.m. Selah Independence Day Celebration. Spectators can park around town and enjoy the fireworks show. Both the Selah High School lower lot and the Carlon Park parking lots will be closed. Details: selahwa.gov/event/selah-independence-day-celebration-4/