Veterans Day is Wednesday. Events are planned around the Yakima Valley, with some changes because of the pandemic.
YAKIMA
Cabela’s in Union Gap will be hosting the Marine Honor Guard and Remembrance Ceremony
- at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The store is at 1400 E. Washington Ave. It will be an outdoor event and those attending are asked to follow all local ordinances for face coverings and stand at least 6 feet apart.
- Veterans groups and local garden clubs will dedicate a Blue Star monument at Tahoma Cemetery honoring those currently serving in the military as well as veterans on Veterans Day. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the cemetery, and guests are asked to come to the South 24th Avenue entrance, the release said. Social distancing is required.
- The annual Veterans Day ceremony sponsored by the Marine Corps League is planned at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial wall at Sarg Hubbard Park under the flagpole. The public is invited to attend and should wear the appropriate protective gear.
- will host a spaghetti feed for veterans at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the VFW hall at 118 S. Fifth Ave. Masks are required when people are away from their table, no more than five people are allowed at each table and 50% capacity is allowed, which is about 175 people. It’s open to the public and veterans and others are welcome as long as capacity allows.
PROSSER
- Prosser Memorial Health is providing a free to-go breakfast for veterans and their families from 7-10 a.m. on Wednesday at the hospital. The breakfast has been an annual tradition as a thank you to those who served. A Veterans Day procession will follow, starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Prosser.
TOPPENISH
The Yakama Warriors Association plans a flag- raising at 9 a.m. Wednesday at its headquarters, 480 Buster Road, near the intersection with Fort Road.