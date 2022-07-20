Seven volunteers braved the hot sun at Habitat for Humanity on Voelker Avenue in Yakima last week, weeding and laying down gravel around newly planted trees. They volunteered through the Catholic Heart Workcamp and were from as close as Richland and as far away as Missouri.
Catholic Heart Workcamp facilitates volunteer and mission trips throughout the country. From July 11-14, 200 youth volunteers fanned out across Yakima, helping at Elder Services, the St. Vincent Center Thrift Store, the Yakima Greenway, Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington, Habitat for Humanity, Yakima Union Gospel Mission and several churches. The volunteers were ages 18 to 22, and each group had an adult chaperone volunteer.
“I wanted to do something substantial with my summer,” said Antoinette Perez, who traveled from Western Washington.
Perez was one of the volunteers who had worked with Habitat for Humanity, weeding, painting, putting up siding and laying down a gravel driveway at three locations in Yakima. She was excited about the opportunity to connect with other volunteers and the community.
Volunteers also linked their work to their faith, noting that their faith motivated them to get involved. Volunteering on this mission trip was a way to enact their beliefs by doing good for others.
“A lot of it has to do with my faith,” said Jordan Borja of Federal Way. “Volunteer work allows me to truly connect with the community.”
Catholic Heart Workcamp volunteers worked under the direction of several site supervisors, who taught them the necessary construction skills and gave some direction. Habitat for Humanity supervisors were pleased with their work and the speed with which they learned to accomplish various tasks.
“They’ve done good,” said Christian Velasco, one of the supervisors. “This group has been fantastic.”
Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity is part of an international nonprofit that works to build affordable housing. Volunteers are essential to Habitat for Humanity’s efforts. Most of the work is done by groups or individual volunteers.
“It’s part of who we are as Habitat. Eighty-five percent of our homes are built by volunteers,” said David Reeder, another site supervisor. “It’s life-giving to have groups that you connect with and that connect with you.”
Reeder and Velasco clearly had connected with Perez, Borja and their fellow volunteers. Despite the hard work and hot sun, jokes, smiles and fist bumps were all easy to come by.
“They’re really hard-working and very positive,” said Mary Seidler, a co-organizer for the Catholic Heart Workcamp in Yakima.
Seidler and Sarah Moore, also a co-organizer, have campaigned for a Catholic Heart Workcamp in Yakima for several years. They were initially set to host in 2020, before a pandemic-induced delay.
Ten groups of volunteers came to Yakima from parishes near and far. Each group is made up of high school or young adult volunteers, along with adult chaperones. La Salle High School agreed to host the volunteers. Yakima is one of 22 sites for Catholic Heart Workcamps around the country.
“COVID put a little wrench in it,” Seidler said. “But it was worth the wait and effort of logistics to make that happen.”
